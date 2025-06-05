Thursday, 5 June 2025

Wednesday, 4 June 2025
Regional * Armenian Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan met with his Georgian counterpart, Shalva Papuashvili, during a working visit to Georgia at Papuashvili’s invitation. ‘A large scope of issues on inter-parliamentary cooperation was discussed’, Armenian Parliament’s readout said. * On Wednesday, the Armenian National Security Service announced that representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on missing persons have held a meeting, without providing additional information