Thursday, 5 June 2025

by OC Media
Daily Brief

Wednesday, 4 June 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Armenian Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan met with his Georgian counterpart, Shalva Papuashvili, during a working visit to Georgia at Papuashvili’s invitation. ‘A large scope of issues on inter-parliamentary cooperation was discussed’, Armenian Parliament’s readout said. * On Wednesday, the Armenian National Security Service announced that representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on missing persons have held a meeting, without providing additional information

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 3 June 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * During the ongoing Armenia–France decentralised cooperation forum taking place in Goris, French Ambassador Olivier Decotigny highlighted the importance of French presence in Goris. ‘The French state and society continue to stand by you, and what we are building together is not just technical cooperation, not just friendship, but a real lever in terms of influencing the situation, supporting Armenia and working for peace’, he said. * In turn, Armenian Ambassador to France Arman Khach

Daily Brief

Monday, 2 June 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held separate phone calls with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and congratulated him on his 50th birthday. * On Friday, Pashinyan received a delegation led by US Senator Steve Daines. The Prime Minister’s office stated that they discussed ‘prospects for the development of Armenia–US relations, the continued strengthening of democratic institutions, the expansion of economic cooperati

Daily Brief

Friday, 30 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Armenia accused Azerbaijan of damaging the eight residential buildings in border villages on Thursday night. It claimed that Azerbaijani fire ‘fatally wound[ed] a small [animal]’, presumably livestock. * Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said upon his return from Azerbaijan, that they ‘wish’ that the peace process ‘will be accomplished at the earliest time’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Erdoğan said they were ‘very happy to see looming peace’ and meanwhile they ‘offer [t

News Stories

Thursday, 5 June 2025

Relatives of detainees in Kabarda–Balkaria claim terrorism cases are fabricated

Government-affiliated media circulates photo of Karekin II’s alleged daughter

UN General Assembly passes resolution on right of return for Georgian IDPs with record support

Armenia–Azerbaijan missing persons commissions hold meeting

Gunba says Moscow plans to build ‘technical support base’ for Russian Black Sea Fleet in Abkhazia

Chechnya abducts Armenian businessperson from Moscow for ‘insulting Chechens’

Georgia’s Prosecutor General Gabitashvili, sanctioned by the UK, resigns

The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 05 June 2025Members only

