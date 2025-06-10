Media logo
Daily Brief

Tuesday, 10 June 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Monday, 9 June 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in an X post congratulated Azerbaijan and its people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, ‘wishing peace and prosperity to our countries and peoples’. Armenia * A telephone conversation was held between Pashinyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with Pashinyan also congratulating him and Iran on the occasion of Eid. They also discussed bilateral and regional security issues. * On Friday evening Armenian National Security Service (NSS) announced

Daily Brief

Friday, 6 June 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * The Russian Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) will open a robotics centre in Abkhazia and Armenia, among other places. Agency head Yevgeny Primakov stated that the centres would use modern equipment to teach youth computer science, physics, electrical engineering, and robotics. * On Friday, the Armenian National Security Service (NSS) reported that two minors from Syunik, born in 2007 and 2008, got lost and ended u

Daily Brief

Thursday, 5 June 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan told reporters that on Friday the Georgian Minister of Agriculture would visit Yerevan. According to Papoyan, the unresolved exports of Armenian brandy through Georgia would be the main topic on their agenda. Papoyan also expressed his intention to ‘organise meetings in different formats on that day, [...] so that we don’t leave the room until we find a solution to the problem’. * The director of the Armenian National Security Service (NSS),

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 4 June 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Armenian Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan met with his Georgian counterpart, Shalva Papuashvili, during a working visit to Georgia at Papuashvili’s invitation. ‘A large scope of issues on inter-parliamentary cooperation was discussed’, Armenian Parliament’s readout said. * On Wednesday, the Armenian National Security Service announced that representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on missing persons have held a meeting, without providing additional information

Most Popular

News Stories

Tuesday, 10 June 2025

Pashinyan and his wife under fire for using state budget for education campaign

Chechnya’s Alaudinov criticises Sochi priest over Islamophobic remarks

Russian authorities designate Chechen activist and former Ichkherian official as foreign agent

Review | Holy Electricity — a love letter to the inhabitants of Tbilisi

Opposition leader’s husband ‘abducted and forced to apologise’ over claim Ivanishvili’s son is gay

Two Armenian minors found after going missing near Azerbaijani border

Monday, 9 June 2025

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 10 June 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org