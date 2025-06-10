Tuesday, 10 June 2025

Monday, 9 June 2025
Regional * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in an X post congratulated Azerbaijan and its people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, ‘wishing peace and prosperity to our countries and peoples’. Armenia * A telephone conversation was held between Pashinyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with Pashinyan also congratulating him and Iran on the occasion of Eid. They also discussed bilateral and regional security issues. * On Friday evening Armenian National Security Service (NSS) announced