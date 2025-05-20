Media logo
Daily Brief

Tuesday, 20 May 2025

by OC Media
Daily Brief

Monday, 19 May 2025

by OC Media

Regional * Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to simplify the acquisition of Russian citizenship for Abkhazians and South Ossetians. According to the decree, people aged over 18 who were citizens of Abkhazia and South Ossetia at the time of Russia’s recognition of the two in 2008, and who have not since lost their citizenship, are eligible for Russian citizenship by filing an application. * On Friday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Al

Daily Brief

Friday, 16 May 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Albania to participate in the sixth Summit of the European Political Community. Pashinyan met his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama, and discussed bilateral relations, and ‘the prospects for cooperation in various fields’. * While in Albania, Pashinyan also met with António Costa, President of the European Council, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The EU representatives ‘welcomed and considered an important step’ Armenia’s adopt

Daily Brief

Thursday, 15 May 2025

by OC Media

Regional * According to South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev, South Ossetia and Abkhazia will soon sign an agreement on duty-free trade. Armenia * Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan has met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during an official visit to Astana. During the meeting, Simonyan stressed that Armenia is interested in actively expanding bilateral cooperation in the trade-economic sector. * Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has met with Iranian Ambassador to Armenia

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 14 May 2025

by OC Media

Regional * On Wednesday morning, Armenia dismissed new Azerbaijani accusations of a ceasefire violation. Armenia * On Tuesday, Defence Minister Suren Papikyan participated in the official opening ceremony of the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting held in Berlin and met his counterparts. Among them was German Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, with whom he discussed the defence sector ‘progress and development prospects’. Papikyan also met the UK Minister for the Armed Forces and held in

