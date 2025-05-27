Media logo
Daily Brief

Tuesday, 27 May 2025

Daily Brief

Monday, 26 May 2025

by OC Media

Regional * South Ossetia’s trade representative Taimuraz Goginov has told Sputnik that the duty-free trade agreement will ‘give impetus to the still “timid” trade relations between South Ossetia and Abkhazia’. He noted specifically that Abkhazia could supply South Ossetia with citrus while South Ossetia can offer in turn ‘excellent water and cold South Ossetian beer’. * Armenia will host the 8th European Political Community Summit (EPC) in the spring of 2026, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pas

Daily Brief

Friday, 23 May 2025

by OC Media

Regional * Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan responded to Azerbaijani President  Ilham Aliyev’s recent statement on so-called ‘western Azerbaijan’. ‘The western regions of [...] Azerbaijan constitute western Azerbaijan’, Badalyan said, adding that such statements by the Azerbaijani side ‘are viewed as territorial claims against’ Armenia. Armenia * Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Marek Prawda. He visited Armenia as part of politic

Daily Brief

Thursday, 22 May 2025

by OC Media

Regional * Armenpress quoted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying in his speech to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the risk of renewed armed conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia remains, and Washington is making efforts to prevent it. Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Pashinyan’s office reported that Lavrov emphasised Russia's ‘readiness to develop relations with Armenia’. * Pashinyan also received Iranian Defence

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 21 May 2025

by OC Media

Regional * Caucasian Knot has reported that South Ossetian security forces have detained three Georgians near the village of Khurvaleti in the Gori municipality. While one was later released and sent to territory controlled by Tbilisi, the other two reportedly remain in custody. Armenia * On Wednesday, in parallel to the meeting of Armenian and Russian foreign ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergei Lavrov in Yerevan, a protest was held in front of the Armenian Foreign Ministry against Lavrov

