Tuesday, 31 December 2024

Daily Brief

Monday, 30 December 2024

Armenia * On 27 December, 12.5% of mining company Lydian Armenia CJSC’s shares were officially transferred to the Armenian Government. Operation of the contested Amulsar gold mine was greenlit in January 2024, after Armenia’s government accepted a 12.5% stake in the mine, despite years of protests by eco-activists and residents from communities adjacent to the mine. * On Saturday, Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan and Head of the parliamentary Defence Committee Andranik Kocharyan held a clo

Daily Brief

Friday, 27 December 2024

Armenia * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Belarusian President Aliaksandr Lukashenka got into an argument during yesterday’s session of the Eurasian Economic Union (EaEU) Council, which Pashinyan attended remotely after testing positive for COVID-19. During the meeting, Lukashenka joked that Pashinyan was a ‘new and younger’ member of the organisation because he had shaved his beard, after which Pashinyan announced that Armenia would also attend next year’s meeting, set to be held

Daily Brief

Thursday, 26 December 2024

Regional * Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has stated that all structures of the OSCE’s Minsk Group ‘are subject to dissolution’, suggesting that the ‘optimal path’ for this would be a joint proposal by Armenia and Azerbaijan to disband it. Zakharova’s statement came as a response to a request to comment on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's proposal to dissolve the Minsk Group, the only internationally mandated format for mediating the  Nagorno-Karabakh  conflict. Ar

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 25 December 2024

Regional * The US State Department has told RFE/RL it calibrates ‘all its security assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure that it is not usable for offensive purposes and does not undermine or hamper ongoing efforts to negotiate a durable and dignified peace’. The statement came in response to RFE/RL’s request for the US to comment on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s recent allegation that the US, along with other countries, provide ‘lethal weapons’ to Armenia. * On Wednesday morn

Editor‘s Picks

