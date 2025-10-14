Media logo
Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

UK lifts arms embargo on Armenia and Azerbaijan

Avatar
by OC Media
Artillery being fired during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. Photo: Azerbaijan24.
Artillery being fired during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. Photo: Azerbaijan24.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

The UK has lifted its long-standing arms embargo on Armenia and Azerbaijan, citing progress in relations between the two countries and ongoing efforts to support regional peace.

In a statement on 13 October, Minister of State Stephen Doughty said that London’s decision aims to ‘elevate bilateral relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan to a strategic partnership’ and to back the countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity against ‘hybrid threats’.

Doughty noted that the 1992 OSCE arms embargo was imposed at the height of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to prevent ‘all deliveries of weapons and munitions to forces engaged in combat in the Nagorno-Karabakh area’, and that the rationale for that embargo had ‘fallen away’.

The embargo was adopted in February 1992 amid the height of the First Nagorno-Karabakh War, and was of a voluntary nature. At the same time,  most of the member states adhered to the embargo throughout the conflict, with Armenia mainly receiving weapons from Russia, and Azerbaijan buying from Russia, Turkey and Israel.

‘This decision will enable the UK’s security and defence partnerships with both Armenia and Azerbaijan to evolve in a rapidly changing context, and will allow the UK to support efforts to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity, including in response to conventional and hybrid threats from other states and non-state actors’, the statement by Doughty read.

While the embargo is being lifted, applications for export and trade licenses to both countries will still be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, in line with the UK’s strategic export licensing criteria. ‘We will continue to monitor both the regional and domestic security situation in Armenia and Azerbaijan closely’, Doughty added, expressing hope that the Washington-mediated agreements could lay the groundwork for lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

The UK government also reaffirmed its readiness to work with both countries, as well as with the US, the EU, and other partners, to play a ‘constructive and practical role’ in fostering stability and security in the region.

Doughty’s delegation visited Armenia in August, where the sides agreed to deepen relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict
Armenia
Azerbaijan
United Kingdom
Avatar
OC Media
3471 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Senior Director for Europe at the National Security Council Michael Carpenter hands a letter from US President Joe Biden to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Photo: President.az.
Azerbaijan

Biden calls on Aliyev to finalise peace agreement before 2025

Avatar
by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

US President Joe Biden has encouraged Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to finalise a peace agreement with Armenia before the end of 2024. Biden also emphasised his personal commitment to achieving this goal, while referencing the ‘steps’ the US was willing to take.  In a letter hand-delivered to Aliyev on Monday, Biden highlighted what he called the ‘steady progress’ Azerbaijan and Armenia had made towards finalising a peace agreement which would normalise relations between the two countries

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Khojali. Image via president.az.
Armenia

Azerbaijan to settle Stepanakert in September

Avatar
by Aytan Farhadova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has announced that Baku intends to begin to settle the deserted city of Stepanakert (Khankendi) in September. His statement came during a visit to Khojali on Tuesday, where he met with Azerbaijani families displaced during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War who have now returned to the town.  During a meeting with local residents, Aliyev also said that the reconstruction of the Aghdam-Khankendi railway was being prepared. ‘From here, you will be able to go in a

‘Self-determination not extremism.’ Photo: Marut Vanyan/OC Media.
Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

Podcast | Domestic abuse in the North Caucasus and Stepanakert's mass protest

Avatar
by OC Media

In this week’s episode of the Caucasus Digest, Anna Edgar talks to Svetlana Anokhina, a women’s right activist from Daghestan, about the recent escape of four young Daghestani women from a life of domestic abuse in their home republic. Read more: * Four Daghestani women flee to Georgia citing domestic abuse Ani Avetisyan talks about the tripartite meeting between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia in Sochi, and the mass demonstration that took place in Stepanakert over t

Most Popular

News Stories

UK lifts arms embargo on Armenia and Azerbaijan

Three cryptocurrency mining farms discovered in a Daghestani village

Kobakhidze meets with Belarusian, Chinese ambassadors as Georgian Dream escalates anti-EU rhetoric

Georgia restricts detained 4 October organisers from making calls or receiving visitors

Georgia detains three Islamic State members in western Adjara region

Georgian Dream proposes dropping fines and increasing jail sentences over protest violations

Georgian Dream seeks to extend proposed ban of political parties to individual politicians

Outrage as 71-year-old Georgian paediatrician among latest detainees following 4 October protests

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Georgia’s 4 October is over — but is it really?

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 14 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org