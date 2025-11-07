Ukraine captures Azerbaijani citizen fighting for Russia

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

An Azerbaijani citizen Shahmar Orazjanzada fighting for Russia has reportedly been captured by Ukrainian troops, according to pro-government media outlet Qafqazinfo.

The publication claimed that 32-year-old Orazjanzada, originally from the village of Boladi in the Lankaran southern district, committed a crime in Russia. While in prison, he joined the army and was transported to the war zone.

According to Qafqazinfo, Orazjanzada voluntarily surrendered to the Ukrainian side. It is unclear how long he was on the front, if he actually took part in combat, or other details about his time in the Russian military.

Some speculated on Facebook that Orazjanzada’s father came from Turkmenistan and mother is from Lankaran. His family lives in Boladi.

His neighbour from Boladi told OC Media on the condition of anonymity that Orazjanzada is an Azerbaijani citizen and lived and worked in Boladi.

The neighbour said that he had traveled to Russia as a migrant worker, where he was arrested for robbery.

‘In Azerbaijan he also committed crimes, and after that he traveled to Russia. If he returns he will be arrested in Azerbaijan too’, the neighbour told OC Media.

Russia has promised large signing bonuses for those who join the army and go to fight in Ukraine, which are accompanied by monthly salaries that are typically much higher than the average salary in Russia. Such sums have attracted many foreigners, including Azerbaijanis.

In addition, Russia has aggressively recruited soldiers from prisons, often offering convicts amnesty if they go fight in Ukraine.

In April 2025, Azerbaijani citizen Emin Najafzada told pro-government media outlet Teleqraf that he fought on the Russian side for the money, and received ₼34,000 ($20,000) as a one-time payment for ten days of combat.

‘Monthly I receive more than ₼3,000 ($1,770), and it can go up from there. I decided myself to join this war, because I cannot earn much money in Azerbaijan’, Najafzada said, adding that he had fought for approximately seven months during 2024 and 2025. It is unclear if he has completely left service in the army or if he plans to go back into combat.