Media logo
Georgia’s EU U-turn

UNM to take Georgian Dream to Constitutional Court over plans to ban opposition

by Yousef Bardouka
Levan Bezhashvili of the UNM announcing plans to sue Georgian Dream at the Constitutional Court. Screengrab via social media.&nbsp;
Levan Bezhashvili of the UNM announcing plans to sue Georgian Dream at the Constitutional Court. Screengrab via social media.&nbsp;

Don’t just read the news, help create it.

For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus.

JOIN TODAY

The opposition United National Movement party (UNM) has announced it intends to sue Georgian Dream at the Constitutional Court in a counterclaim against its constitutional lawsuit to ban Georgia’s pro-Western opposition groups.

One of the party’s members, Levan Bezhashvili, announced the plans to take Georgian Dream to the Constitutional Court on Monday.

‘By seizing power and rigging elections, the illegitimate parliament of [Georgian] Dream has created legislation that persecutes everyone who has a different opinion — ordinary protesters, civil activists, civil organisations, television stations, and now the time has come to abolish parties’, he said, according to IPN.

Bezhashvili noted that his party did ‘not have hope’ for the Constitutional Court, which he said had been ‘seized’ by Georgian Dream to fulfill its ‘political tasks’. He said the UNM will also file a lawsuit against the ruling party at the European Court of Human Rights.

He explained that his party intended to sue Georgian Dream across three separate stages: in the first, they intend to appeal the findings of the anti-opposition parliamentary commission created to investigate the opposition. Georgian Dream based its appeal to constitutionally ban the opposition on these findings. In the second stage, the UNM seeks to appeal against Georgian Dream’s plans to ban the opposition.

Georgian Dream publishes 470-page report accusing Saakashvili of crimes and instigating 2008 war
The ruling Georgian Dream party has vowed to use the results of the investigation to ban the opposition.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka

‘In the third stage, the lawsuit will concern Georgian Dream itself’, he said, without providing any additional details.

Georgian Dream announced that it seeks to ban the UNM, Ahali, and Lelo through its constitutional lawsuit on 28 October.

Former Georgian Dream Prime Minister and current opposition leader Giorgi Gakharia and his For Georgia party were not included in the list, despite him being subject to an investigation on charges of sabotage as a result of the anti-opposition report.

Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili explained on 28 October that Gakharia’s party avoided possible sabotage accusations by recently ending the parliamentary boycott it had joined a year ago alongside other opposition parties.

The ruling party officially filed a case against the three opposition parties on 30 October.

On 6 November, Georgian Dream handed out coup and sabotage charges against almost all major opposition leaders, six of whom were already in pre-trial detention or serving time — some for refusing to attend the anti-opposition parliamentary commission’s hearings.

Georgia brings charges of sabotage against main opposition leaders
Some of those charged face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
OC MediaOC Media
Georgia’s EU U-turn
United National Movement
Georgian Dream
Georgia
Yousef Bardouka
160 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

UNM to take Georgian Dream to Constitutional Court over plans to ban opposition

Georgia’s Anti-Corruption Bureau launches inquiry into media outlet Indigo

Former Georgian official detained over 2023 bridge collapse

Sonic geographies: How NOPA Festival turned Yerevan’s buildings into living soundscapes

Tuesday, 11 November 2025

Azerbaijan detains two members of opposition Popular Front Party

Pensions to rise 9% in Azerbaijan in 2026

Georgian government jails former supporter over ‘illegal construction’ in Bakuriani

Show more
Our Newsletters

Ivanishvili’s ‘Georgian Dream’ of a populist right-wing Europe

Robin Fabbro

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 11 November 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org