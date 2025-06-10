US-sanctioned Georgian riot police chief Kharazishvili resigns amidst Interior Ministry reshuffle



The US-sanctioned head of Georgia’s Special Tasks Department, Zviad ‘Khareba’ Kharazishvili, has resigned from his post amidst an ongoing reshuffle of personnel at the Interior Ministry.

Kharazishvili’s resignation was first reported on Tuesday.

According to Publika, the Special Tasks Department will now be headed by Roman Kartsivadze, who was awarded the Order of Vakhtang Gorgasali by the United National Movement government (2003–2012) in 2009.

The ruling Georgian Dream party has frequently denounced the formerly ruling party as a ‘criminal regime’ and vowed to punish them and ultimately ban them.

The Special Tasks Department is the security agency responsible for the riot police deployed to suppress protests against the foreign agent law in mid-2024 and in the ongoing anti-government and pro-EU protests which began in late November 2024. When deployed to suppress protests, Georgia’s riot police have frequently deployed pepper spray, tear gas, and water cannons. There have also been widespread reports that they have systematically beaten protesters after detaining them.

In September 2024, Kharazishvili and his deputy at the time, Mileri Lagazauri, were sanctioned by the US for their ‘brutal crackdowns’ on foreign agent law protesters and political opponents.

The UK in December 2024 joined the US in its sanctions against Kharazishvili and Lagazauri, also sanctioning then Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, his deputy Aleksandre Darakhvelidze, and the director of the Tbilisi Police Department, Sulkhan Tamazashvili.

The US has also sanctioned Gomelauri in addition to Mirza Kezevadze, a Deputy Head of the Special Tasks Department.

In January, Czechia also sanctioned Kharazishvili and Kezevadze, in addition to Vazha Siradze, the Head of the Patrol Police.

Kharazishvili’s resignation came amidst an apparent reshuffle at the Interior Ministry following Gomelauri’s resignation in May.

Gomelauri’s resignation, citing family reasons, saw the appointment of Gela Geladze as his successor, who previously held various positions in the Interior Ministry and other government bodies, including during the UNM government.

According to the ministry, Mariam Tabadze, who was head of the Economics Department at the Education Ministry, will now serve as Geladze’s deputy.

The Interior Ministry has also announced the reappointment of 11 police officials to different roles throughout the country, including the appointment of Siradze as director of the Tbilisi Police Department.