Media logo
Azerbaijan

Vance meets Aliyev in Baku, touts partnership and announces delivery of US patrol boats

by Nate Ostiller
US Vice President JD Vance (left) and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a signing ceremony in Baku on 10 February 2026. Official photo.
US Vice President JD Vance (left) and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a signing ceremony in Baku on 10 February 2026. Official photo.

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Azerbaijan on Tuesday, where he held high-level meetings with President Ilham Aliyev. Following the meeting, the two leaders signed a charter on a ‘strategic partnership’ between the US and Azerbaijan. Vance also announced the US would ‘ship some new boats to Azerbaijan to help you all with your territorial waters protection’, which would mark the first time the US has provided Azerbaijan with military equipment.

There were no details on what kind of boats would be delivered or in what quantity.

Vance’s visit is the highest-level trip of an American official to Azerbaijan, and comes a day after he similarly made history when he landed in Armenia.

Following a reception and some closed-door meetings, Vance and Aliyev held a signing ceremony and a brief press conference. Unlike the previous day’s press conference between Vance and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, there were no questions from reporters, and the whole affair was wrapped up in 10 minutes.

The charter largely followed the framework of the memorandum signed at the August 2025 trilateral summit in Washington between Aliyev, Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump.

One key addition, however, was the clause that the US and Azerbaijan ‘intend to deepen civil nuclear cooperation’.

The previous day, Vance similarly promised there would be cooperation between Armenia and the US in nuclear energy, making a vaguely-worded pledge of some $9 billion in US exports.

The bulk of the short press conference was dedicated to the ongoing peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the associated plans for the Trump Route to connect Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenian territory.

Vance praised Aliyev and Pashinyan for their roles in helping move the peace process forward, saying that without them ‘we would not have gotten that peace agreement done’. In fact, the peace treaty remains unsigned — Aliyev and Pashinyan only initialled the document in Washington.

‘Three people I think created historic peace. The president of this country, the prime minister of Armenia, and of course the president of the United States working together created peace  where previously there was war, and I think in the future will create prosperity where once there was only fighting and conflict’, Vance said.

‘That is an amazing testament to [Trump’s] leadership, but also to President Aliyev’s leadership as well’.

For his part, Aliyev also lavished both Vance and Trump with praise for their part in the peace process.

Vance ended the press conference with a mixture of personal compliments to Aliyev and what appeared to be an attempt to introduce a bit of levity.

‘I was telling my staff before we landed that other than President Trump, the only leader in the world that has really good relations with both the Turks and the Israelis is President Aliyev, and so I said that one, that means the food is really good here, or two, he must be really charming. I can confirm that he’s very charming, and we’re going to find out in a little bit about the food, and I’m sure it will be great’, Vance quipped.

He concluded by saying ‘that the second lady [Usha Vance] and I are very pleased to be having dinner later today. And I, as I understand it, the vice president of Azerbaijan [Mehriban Aliyeva] is also the president’s wife’.

‘Hopefully that doesn’t give the second lady any ideas’, Vance added in jest.

Irredentist ‘Western Azerbaijan’ community appeals to Vance ahead of Baku visit
The statement made no mention of Armenians displaced during the decades-long conflict.
OC MediaNate Ostiller
Description of image
Description of image
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan–US Relations
The United States
Nate Ostiller
250 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Vance meets Aliyev in Baku, touts partnership and announces delivery of US patrol boats

Azerbaijan to allow nationalisation of ‘strategic investments’ on national security grounds

North Caucasus republics rank among lowest per-capita savings in Russia

Jailed Georgian opposition leader Melia faces new charge

Vance’s $9 billion figure for ‘exports’ in US–Armenia nuclear energy cooperation sparks confusion

Authorities say minors involved in high-profile Tbilisi murder committed previous assaults

Vance tweets about ‘Armenian Genocide’ before deleting post

Irredentist ‘Western Azerbaijan’ community appeals to Vance ahead of Baku visit

Show more
Our Newsletters

The scourge of domestic violence and honour killings in the North Caucasus

Elizaveta Chukharova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 10 February 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org