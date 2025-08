Regional * Unconfirmed reports suggest that US President Donald Trump ‘is expected to host both’ Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the White House on Friday, where they are ‘poised to announce their intention for peace’. Armenia * Armenia and the US will hold their third Eagle Partner joint exercises between 12–20 August in Armenia. According to the Armenian Defence Ministry, the drills ‘will focus on the preparation and execution of peacekee