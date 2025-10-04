Zourabichvili and Gakharia’s For Georgia criticise attempt to storm palace

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Former president Salome Zourabichvili has criticised the attempt to storm the presidential palace, calling it the ‘regime’s’ attempt to ‘discredit the 310 days peaceful protest’.

This mockery of taking over the presidential palace can only be staged by the regime to discredit the 310 days peaceful protest of the Georgian people. As the legitimate President I formally reject this and continue standing with my people peacefully until we win new elections. — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) October 4, 2025

The official Facebook page of opposition party For Georgia, headed by the former prime minister Giorgi Gakharia, also released a statement echoing her sentiments. They called on Georgian citizens to ‘not to participate in radical and destructive provocations’.