Media logo
Azerbaijan

Aliyev, with family in tow, meets Trump in Davos

by Nate Ostiller
From left to right: Leyla Aliyeva, the daughter of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (second left), Us President Donald Trump, and Azerbaijani Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. Official photo.
From left to right: Leyla Aliyeva, the daughter of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (second left), Us President Donald Trump, and Azerbaijani Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. Official photo.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has met with US President Donald Trump in Davos, amidst the World Economic Forum being held there. Alongside Aliyev were his wife Mehriban Aliyeva — who also serves as vice president — and his daughter Leyla Aliyeva, in addition to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The American delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

It is unclear what Leyla Aliyeva’s purpose at the meeting was, as her only official position is vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a charity organisation run by the Aliyev family.

The delegation at the meeting from left to right: Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Leyla Aliyeva, Azerbaijani Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Official photo.

Aliyev’s son Heydar Aliyev Jr., who also holds no official position in government, attended other meetings at Davos this year.

According to the official Azerbaijani readout of the Aliyev–Trump meeting, the two leaders discussed a variety of bilateral issues, the normalisation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Trump Route, and the newly formed Board of Peace, of which Aliyev is a founding member.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also received and accepted an invitation to join the board and was present at the formal signing ceremony in Davos, but unlike Aliyev, did not have a one-on-one meeting with Trump.

Aliyev talks cooperation with asset management giant BlackRock
The details of the proposed agreement are scant, but could involve more than $1 billion.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka
Description of image
Description of image
Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev
Donald Trump
The United States
Azerbaijan–US Relations
Trump Route
Nate Ostiller
238 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Aliyev, with family in tow, meets Trump in Davos

Georgia’s Security Services seize documents from supermarkets and distributors in food prices probe

Armenia and Azerbaijan join Trump’s Gaza Board of Peace

Georgian court arrests first protesters for standing on the pavement

Friday, 23 January 2026

One person killed in drone attack in Adygea

Conditions for Russian activist imprisoned in Georgia reportedly tightened amid health concerns

Aliyev talks cooperation with asset management giant BlackRock

Show more
Our Newsletters

What would an Iranian revolution mean for the Caucasus?

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 23 January 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org