Aliyev, with family in tow, meets Trump in Davos

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has met with US President Donald Trump in Davos, amidst the World Economic Forum being held there. Alongside Aliyev were his wife Mehriban Aliyeva — who also serves as vice president — and his daughter Leyla Aliyeva, in addition to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The American delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

It is unclear what Leyla Aliyeva’s purpose at the meeting was, as her only official position is vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a charity organisation run by the Aliyev family.

The delegation at the meeting from left to right: Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Leyla Aliyeva, Azerbaijani Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Official photo.

Aliyev’s son Heydar Aliyev Jr., who also holds no official position in government, attended other meetings at Davos this year.

According to the official Azerbaijani readout of the Aliyev–Trump meeting, the two leaders discussed a variety of bilateral issues, the normalisation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Trump Route, and the newly formed Board of Peace, of which Aliyev is a founding member.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also received and accepted an invitation to join the board and was present at the formal signing ceremony in Davos, but unlike Aliyev, did not have a one-on-one meeting with Trump.