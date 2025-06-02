Media logo
Armenia and the UK sign 2025–2026 defence cooperation plan

Delegations from the Armenian and UK Defence Ministries meet in Yerevan. Official photo.
Following the latest regular Armenia–UK defence consultations held in Yerevan, the two parties have signed a 2025–2026 cooperation plan.

The consultations were held on 29 May at the Armenian Defence Ministry.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chief of General Staff, Major General Artur Yeroyan, highlighted the Armenian military’s transformation process. The two sides also discussed regional and international security, and reviewed the agreements reached in previous consultations.

The new cooperation plan for 2025–2026 was signed at the end of the consultations between The Armenian Defence Ministry’s head of the Defence Policy and International Cooperation Department, Levon Ayvazyan, and the UK Defence Ministry’s Director of Policy Affairs for Russia, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, Christopher Key.

Armenia and the UK first began holding such bilateral defence consultations in 2015.

Besides such consultations, in April 2024, the Armenian government approved a decision to appoint a military attaché to the Armenian Embassy in the UK, based on the ‘growing security cooperation between the two countries’.

Armenia discusses nuclear and defence cooperation with Slovakia
Along with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot was also in Yerevan to participate in an international forum.
