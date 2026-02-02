Media logo
Armenian Apostolic Church

Armenia investigates seven more clergy members

by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Etchmiadzin Cathedral, the main church of the Armenian Apostolic Church. Official photo.
Etchmiadzin Cathedral, the main church of the Armenian Apostolic Church. Official photo.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated against seven more clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, with a ban on leaving the country selected as a preventive measure. The seven clergy members are accused of failing to execute a court ruling or obstructing its enforcement through the use of official authority or influence.

The criminal proceedings are the latest episode in an ongoing confrontation between the Church and the government of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The case falls within the framework of proceedings concerning Bishop Gevorg Saroyan, who had filed a lawsuit against the Church seeking to be reinstated as Primate of the Masyatsotn Diocese, a position from which he had been dismissed earlier in January.

Saroyan was among the senior clergy members who had called on the Catholicos of the Church, Karekin II, to step down. Saroyan additionally Pashinyan’s Church reform agenda launched in January, which ultimately seeks to topple Karekin II.

Armenian court rules Pashinyan-linked bishop be reinstated following dismissal
Bishop Gevorg Saroyan is one of 10 high-ranking clergy members to come out in support of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s reform agenda.
OC MediaOC Media

On 16 January, the day after Saroyan filed a lawsuit against the Church, a court in Armenia ruled that he be reinstated to his official position. The decision was a temporary measure, with the order in place only until the end of Saroyan’s court battle against the Church.

Saroyan was never reinstated, however — instead Karekin II defrocked him on 27 January over the lawsuit challenging his dismissal.

Two days later, the new criminal case was opened against the seven clergy members. All seven were summoned as suspects to the Investigative Committee on 31 January.

Karekin II defrocks pro-Pashinyan bishop
Bishop Gevorg Saroyan challenged Karekin II’s decision earlier in January, dismissing him from his post as Primate of the Masyatsotn Diocese.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

The Mother See ‘strongly condemn[ed]’ what they called the authorities’ ‘latest interference in the internal affairs’ of the Church, and urged officials ‘to respect the Church’s right to autonomy’.

Commenting on the chosen preventive measures, the Mother See claimed a connection with the upcoming Episcopal Assembly due to be held in Austria on 16–19 February, saying that the travel bans were ‘aimed at undermining the normal activities’ of the Church, ‘particularly the work of the upcoming Episcopal Assembly’.

Amidst the escalating rift between the Armenian Apostolic Church and the government, Armenian authorities have arrested a number of high-ranking clergy members on charges ranging from plotting a coup to drug planting.

Armenia arrests fourth high-ranking clergy member
Archbishop Khachatryan is accused of arranging the placement of drugs on a demonstrator at a 2018 protest against Catholicos Karekin II.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
Description of image
Description of image
Armenian Apostolic Church
Armenia
Arshaluys Barseghyan
532 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgian Dream denies senior figures worked for NGOs, despite CVs and video showing otherwise

Pashinyan’s band holds debut concert in Yerevan

Father of Daghestani conscript calls for investigation into son’s assault

Armenia investigates seven more clergy members

Activists help queer man escape Chechnya

Karapetyan’s son vows there will be ‘no unsatisfied woman’ in Armenia under their government

Key Georgian Dream propagandist calls Trump a ‘warmonger’

Former North Ossetian Agriculture Minister detained for fraud

Show more
Our Newsletters

The scourge of domestic violence and honour killings in the North Caucasus

Elizaveta Chukharova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 02 February 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org