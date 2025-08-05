Media logo
Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict

Armenia reports ceasefire violation ahead of unconfirmed meetings between Pashinyan, Aliyev, and Trump

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Damage to civilian infrastructure reportedly caused by Azerbaijani fire. Photo: Armenian Defence Ministry.
Damage to civilian infrastructure reportedly caused by Azerbaijani fire. Photo: Armenian Defence Ministry.

The Caucasus is changing — and not for the better.

With authoritarianism on the rise across the region, the threat to independent journalism is higher than ever.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

On Monday, the Armenian Defence Ministry reported a ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan that same afternoon, targeting an excavator engaged in construction work on inter-position roads in Syunik. Azerbaijan has denied the accusation.

The incident reportedly took place at around 13:10, damaging an excavator engaged in construction works ‘4,500 meters northeast of the Verishen settlement’, the Armenian side reported.

There were no casualties reported. Armenia has urged Azerbaijan to ‘conduct an investigation into the shelling and to provide public explanations’.

The Armenian side also released footage supporting its claim.

On the same day, the Azerbaijani side dismissed the accusation, saying that it ‘does not reflect the truth’.

It was the first report of a ceasefire violation since 20 June, bringing the number of the incidents where Armenia accused Azerbaijan of damaging civilian infrastructure and objects to ten since 31 March, with all statements containing photos showing damage allegedly caused as a result, along with bullet fragments.

Azerbaijan has also accused Armenia of violating the ceasefire multiple times, which Armenia has denied.

The series of mutual ceasefire violation accusations between the two countries started after they agreed on the terms of a peace agreement in March, which has remained in limbo as Azerbaijan pushes for preconditions.

An unconfirmed visit to the White House

The ceasefire violation accusation also comes ahead of an unconfirmed visit by the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, reportedly scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

Reports of the visit emerged on Monday, with journalist Alex Raufoglu suggesting that Trump ‘is expected to host both’ Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the White House on Friday, where they are ‘poised to announce their intention for peace’.

Raufoglu later said that Trump would first meet with Pashinyan, then Aliyev, before the three leaders issue a joint statement.

Following which, on the same day, Pashinyan’s office told state-run media Armenpress that they ‘can neither confirm nor deny’ information about a possible upcoming visit by Pashinyan to the US on Friday.

The office noted that such a visit would only be confirmed by a press release.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. According to the State Department, the sides, among other issues, discussed ‘securing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia’.

The reports of the visit came amidst discussions of a US proposal regarding the unblocking of regional transit links between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In July, Trump said that the US ‘worked magic’ in the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying ‘it’s pretty close if it’s not already done’.

Trump says US ‘worked magic’ in Armenia–Azerbaijan peace talks, as debate over corridor continues
Trump said that the peace deal between the two was ‘pretty close if it’s not already done’.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka
Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
416 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Ramzan Kadyrov’s 17-year-old son Adam appointed coordinator of Chechnya’s humanitarian aid to Gaza

French photojournalist denied entry to Georgia

Armenia reports ceasefire violation ahead of unconfirmed meetings between Pashinyan, Aliyev, and Trump

Review | People and Trees: A Trilogy — exploring boyhood in rural Soviet Azerbaijan

Armenian government hails Jennifer Lopez concert a success amid backlash over massive bill

Three people suspected of terrorism killed by security forces in Kabarda-Balkaria

Georgian band Loudspeakers pulls out from festival over its ban on protest messages

Georgian opposition party demands probe after its member alleges Security Service blackmail

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Why I’m begging the universe for Azerbaijan not to recognise the Circassian Genocide

Yousef Bardouka

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 05 August 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org