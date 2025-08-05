Armenia reports ceasefire violation ahead of unconfirmed meetings between Pashinyan, Aliyev, and Trump

The Caucasus is changing — and not for the better. With authoritarianism on the rise across the region, the threat to independent journalism is higher than ever. Join our community and help push back against the hardliners. Become a member

On Monday, the Armenian Defence Ministry reported a ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan that same afternoon, targeting an excavator engaged in construction work on inter-position roads in Syunik. Azerbaijan has denied the accusation.

The incident reportedly took place at around 13:10, damaging an excavator engaged in construction works ‘4,500 meters northeast of the Verishen settlement’, the Armenian side reported.

There were no casualties reported. Armenia has urged Azerbaijan to ‘conduct an investigation into the shelling and to provide public explanations’.

The Armenian side also released footage supporting its claim.

🇦🇲🇦🇿On Aug 4,at approx.1:10 p.m., #Azerbaijani AF opened fire on an excavator engaged in construction work on inter-position roads,located 4,500 meters NE of Verishen,#Syunik Province. No casualties were reported.



We urge🇦🇿to investigate the shelling&provide public explanations. pic.twitter.com/xPVXREhEEt — MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@armenia_mod) August 4, 2025

On the same day, the Azerbaijani side dismissed the accusation, saying that it ‘does not reflect the truth’.

It was the first report of a ceasefire violation since 20 June, bringing the number of the incidents where Armenia accused Azerbaijan of damaging civilian infrastructure and objects to ten since 31 March, with all statements containing photos showing damage allegedly caused as a result, along with bullet fragments.

Azerbaijan has also accused Armenia of violating the ceasefire multiple times, which Armenia has denied.

The series of mutual ceasefire violation accusations between the two countries started after they agreed on the terms of a peace agreement in March, which has remained in limbo as Azerbaijan pushes for preconditions.

An unconfirmed visit to the White House

The ceasefire violation accusation also comes ahead of an unconfirmed visit by the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, reportedly scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

Reports of the visit emerged on Monday, with journalist Alex Raufoglu suggesting that Trump ‘is expected to host both’ Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the White House on Friday, where they are ‘poised to announce their intention for peace’.

Raufoglu later said that Trump would first meet with Pashinyan, then Aliyev, before the three leaders issue a joint statement.

Following which, on the same day, Pashinyan’s office told state-run media Armenpress that they ‘can neither confirm nor deny’ information about a possible upcoming visit by Pashinyan to the US on Friday.

The office noted that such a visit would only be confirmed by a press release.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. According to the State Department, the sides, among other issues, discussed ‘securing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia’.

The reports of the visit came amidst discussions of a US proposal regarding the unblocking of regional transit links between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In July, Trump said that the US ‘worked magic’ in the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying ‘it’s pretty close if it’s not already done’.