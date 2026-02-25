Media logo
2026 Armenian parliamentary elections

Armenia requested EU dispatch anti-Russian disinformation team ahead of elections, RFE/RL reports

by Yousef Bardouka
The flags of Armenia and the EU side-by-side. Photo: Armenpress.
The flags of Armenia and the EU side-by-side. Photo: Armenpress.

Armenia has asked Brussels to deploy a team to tackle Russian disinformation ahead of the parliamentary elections in June, RFE/RL has reported.

In Wider Europe, RFE/RL’s EU, NATO, and Eastern Europe newsletter, the outlet’s Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak wrote that the EU was preparing to help Armenia counter Russian interference in the upcoming elections by deploying a ‘hybrid rapid response team’ to identify and counter Russian disinformation. He added that the EU could ‘potentially’ roll out a ‘more permanent civilian mission’ with the same purpose in the future.

Jozwiak cited a letter RFE/RL had seen in which Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan asked the EU on 13 February to dispatch the team.

According to RFE/RL, the EU sent a similar 20-person team to Moldova during its parliamentary elections last year.

‘Both Brussels and Chișinău deemed the project a success and the European Union is now keen to replicate the effort in Armenia as the country faces crucial elections that Russia is expected to try to influence’, Jozwiak continued.

EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas had earlier, in December 2025, confirmed that Armenia requested ‘similar help to fight the malign influence [sic], like [the EU] granted to Moldova’.

Ahead of Moldova's elections in September 2025, the EU said it provided Chișinău with ‘targeted support’ to ‘enhance cybersecurity and to combat illegal financial flows, as well as foreign information manipulation and interference’.

Earlier in December 2025, Armenia and the EU signed a new strategic agenda prioritising the fight against hybrid threats.

Over the past year, Armenian officials have regularly accused Russia of waging a hybrid war against it, which Russia has denied, calling the allegations ‘another round of aggressive language that causes bewilderment’.

Armenian officials have been vocal about hybrid threats ahead of the 2026 parliamentary elections.
