Media logo
Daghestan

Daghestani Health Ministry raided in anti-corruption investigation

G
by Gunef Yedic
Daghestani Health Minister Yaroslav Glazov. Official photo.
Daghestani Health Minister Yaroslav Glazov. Official photo.

Security forces have raided the Daghestani Health Ministry and seized documents from it in an operation reportedly involving Health Minister Yaroslav Glazov. The searches took place two weeks after Glazov’s brother, Kirill Glazov, lost his parliamentary seat over alleged anti-corruption violations.

Searches were carried out on Thursday.

Russian state media has reported that investigators also seized documents and conducted what they described as ‘investigative actions’ involving Health Minister Yaroslav Glazov. There is no official indication as to what case the investigative actions were related to.

The raids occurred two weeks after Daghestan’s Parliament stripped Glazov’s brother, United Russia MP Kirill Glazov, of his mandate.

Prosecutors have accused Kirill Glazov of violating anti-corruption regulations, including by failing to fully disclose his income and expenses and by appointing a business partner as auditor in Daghestan’s Accounts Chamber.

According to Daghestani law enforcement agencies, Kirill Glazov had bought a Toyota Land Cruiser 2000 worth ₽4 million ($50,000) and a BMW X7 worth ₽6 million ($75,000), apparently far exceeding his and his wife’s total income.

The investigation also believes that Kirill Glazov, together with his accomplices, participated in the theft of ₽134 million ($1.7 million) from funds allocated for the purchase of COVID-19 tests in 2021.

It remains unclear whether Kirill Glazov or his brother Yaroslav Glazov have been detained.

Adygea court fines man for hanging pig’s head at mosque
The man, who came from Anapa, had hung the head on the fence of a mosque in an Adygean village in 2025.
OC MediaGunef Yedic
Description of image
Description of image
Daghestan
North Caucasus
Russia
Corruption
G
Gunef Yedic
7 articles0 Followers

Gunef is a media and cultural studies student researching memory, identity, and imperial legacies in the North Caucasus, with a focus on Circassian history and diaspora.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Azerbaijan introduces draft laws to regulate AI-generated content

Georgia nearly sextuples customs clearance fees for cars older than six years

Daghestani Health Ministry raided in anti-corruption investigation

OSCE issues damning report on Georgia’s democratic backsliding

Armenia rejects Russian aid for Nagorno-Karabakh refugees ahead of elections

Review | Persephone (Where the Light Forgets Me) — the echoing architecture of girlhood

Adygea court fines man for hanging pig’s head at mosque

EU says Armenia ‘successfully’ implementing visa liberalisation plan

Show more
Our Newsletters

The Iran war is raising hopes — and fears — among Azerbaijanis

Aytan Farhadova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 13 March 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org