Daghestani Health Ministry raided in anti-corruption investigation

Security forces have raided the Daghestani Health Ministry and seized documents from it in an operation reportedly involving Health Minister Yaroslav Glazov. The searches took place two weeks after Glazov’s brother, Kirill Glazov, lost his parliamentary seat over alleged anti-corruption violations.

Searches were carried out on Thursday.

Russian state media has reported that investigators also seized documents and conducted what they described as ‘investigative actions’ involving Health Minister Yaroslav Glazov. There is no official indication as to what case the investigative actions were related to.

The raids occurred two weeks after Daghestan’s Parliament stripped Glazov’s brother, United Russia MP Kirill Glazov, of his mandate.

Prosecutors have accused Kirill Glazov of violating anti-corruption regulations, including by failing to fully disclose his income and expenses and by appointing a business partner as auditor in Daghestan’s Accounts Chamber.

According to Daghestani law enforcement agencies, Kirill Glazov had bought a Toyota Land Cruiser 2000 worth ₽4 million ($50,000) and a BMW X7 worth ₽6 million ($75,000), apparently far exceeding his and his wife’s total income.

The investigation also believes that Kirill Glazov, together with his accomplices, participated in the theft of ₽134 million ($1.7 million) from funds allocated for the purchase of COVID-19 tests in 2021.

It remains unclear whether Kirill Glazov or his brother Yaroslav Glazov have been detained.