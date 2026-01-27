Media logo
Daghestani man arrested after stabbing ex-wife and killing her father

by Elizaveta Chukharova
The crime scene in Kaspiysk. Screengrab from video.
The crime scene in Kaspiysk. Screengrab from video.

In the Daghestani city of Kaspiysk, a man was accused of stabbing his ex-wife and killing her father over a dispute over the custody of their children.

On Monday, the Joint Press Service of the Courts of Daghestan reported that the Kaspiysk City Court ordered the detention of a 44-year-old resident of Kaspiysk, originally from the Lak district, for two months on charges of murder and attempted murder.

According to materials submitted to the court, on the night of 23 January, the accused came to the flat of his former wife, where she was living with her parents. The reason for the visit, according to investigators, was a dispute over where their children should live. During the ensuing conflict, the man stabbed his former father-in-law in the heart. The elderly man died at the scene.

The man’s ex-wife attempted to stop the attacker, but he inflicted two stab wounds on her — to the neck and shoulder. The woman was saved thanks to the intervention of a neighbour, who managed to disarm the man and call for medical assistance.

The victim was hospitalised and is in serious condition, but her life is not in danger.

According to preliminary reports, the attacker was under the influence of drugs.

At the same time, a court decision was issued in another domestic violence case in Daghestan’s Kizilyurt district.

As reported by the Mash Gor, a Telegram channel linked to security services, a local woman attacked her daughter with a knife following a conflict over the young woman’s decision to leave her husband. The full names of the accused and the victim have not been officially disclosed.

According to the channel’s sources, the woman, named Patimat, had for a long time been in conflict with her daughter over her intention to end her marriage. The mother reportedly insisted on preserving the family despite the daughter’s complaints about her husband’s violent behaviour. The situation escalated when the young woman returned to her parents’ home with her belongings.

The woman reacted emotionally, grabbed a knife, and stabbed her daughter in the lower abdomen. The report states that the wound was shallow and posed no threat to her life.

The case was considered by a court, which took into account the accused woman’s remorse as well as the position of the victim. The daughter fully forgave her mother and did not insist on a severe punishment. As a result, the court sentenced the woman to a one-year suspended prison term.

According to a sociological study conducted in Daghestan in 2017 by Saida Sirazhudinova, president of the Centre for the Study of Global Issues of Modernity and Regional Problems Caucasus, 57.5% of the respondents said that control over women was necessary (‘it is important to preserve her honour’, ‘trust, but verify’). Opponents of such control accounted for 32.5%, while 5% supported moderate control.

