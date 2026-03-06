Media logo
North Caucasus

Daghestani police detain 68-year-old man for sexually assaulting 13-year-old

by Gunef Yedic
The village of Muzaim, Derbent, where the man was arrested. Photo via social media.&nbsp;
The village of Muzaim, Derbent, where the man was arrested. Photo via social media.&nbsp;

Daghestani police have detained a 68-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.

According to the media outlet Sapa Kavkaz’s Telegram channel, the man, an unidentified farmer, was from the village of Muzaim in Derbent. The outlet reported that he was detained on 1 March.

He was charged with committing violent acts of sexual nature against a minor, and has already confessed to his crime.

If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

The authorities do not appear to have published any official information about the arrest, the identity of the man, or the crime itself.

North Caucasus
Daghestan
Russia
Children’s Rights
Rape and Sexual Assault
Gunef Yedic
Gunef is a media and cultural studies student researching memory, identity, and imperial legacies in the North Caucasus, with a focus on Circassian history and diaspora.

