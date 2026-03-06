Daghestani police detain 68-year-old man for sexually assaulting 13-year-old

Daghestani police have detained a 68-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.

According to the media outlet Sapa Kavkaz’s Telegram channel, the man, an unidentified farmer, was from the village of Muzaim in Derbent. The outlet reported that he was detained on 1 March.

He was charged with committing violent acts of sexual nature against a minor, and has already confessed to his crime.

If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

The authorities do not appear to have published any official information about the arrest, the identity of the man, or the crime itself.