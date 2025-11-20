Freedom Square registered as political party in Georgia after two failed attempts

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

Freedom Square, a political group that emerged ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections, has officially been registered as a political party after reportedly being rejected twice since March.

The party’s co-founder, Levan Tsutskiridze, announced that Freedom Square’s application to register as a party had been accepted on Wednesday.

Tsutskiridze wrote on Facebook that the group faced ‘many problems’ on the path to registration, and had to overcome ‘all sorts of bureaucratic tricks and obstacles’.

‘This fight had its result, we beat the system, which had to formally acknowledge the existing reality: Freedom Square is a registered political party’, Tsutskiridze wrote.

‘Nobody knows what this same regime will come up with tomorrow because it promises to even ban new parties for the future, but this is one more sign that fighting is needed everywhere and fighting is always worthwhile.’

Freedom Square was founded in July 2024 as a political group primarily composed of individuals with no prior political affiliation. Tsutskiridze was known as being one of the leaders of the protests against the foreign agent law in the spring of 2024.

While not officially a party at the time, the members of the group ran on the lists of the Strong Georgia coalition in October 2024. The coalition was made up of Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze’s Lelo and Aleko Elisashvili’s Citizens party and Ana Dolidze’s For the People party.

According to Civil Georgia, Freedom Square left Strong Georgia in March, announcing its intent to become a political party.