Media logo
Georgia’s EU U-turn

13 detained after Georgian police move in on protest march

by OC Media
Police gather near a protest march in support of imprisoned 21-year-old Mate Devidze, who was originally detained one year ago on 19 November 2024. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Police gather near a protest march in support of imprisoned 21-year-old Mate Devidze, who was originally detained one year ago on 19 November 2024. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Don’t just read the news, help create it.

For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus.

JOIN TODAY

Police have detained 13 protesters during a march in support of imprisoned 21-year-old Mate Devidze, who was originally detained one year ago on 19 November 2024.

According to the Interior Ministry, those detained on Wednesday evening ‘did not obey the lawful request of the police officers and verbally abused law enforcement officials while performing their official duties’.

The march gathered outside Tbilisi State University before walking to Melikishvili Avenue, following the same route where protesters, including Devidze, were detained one year ago on 19 November 2024 during demonstrations against electoral fraud during October’s parliamentary elections.

Protesters hold a banner reading ‘Support each other side by side’. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Protesters march down Melikishvili Avenue. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Devidze was accused of hitting three police officers — Levan Kodelashvili, Giorgi Estateshvili, and Bidzina Zhamerashvili — with a stick. His defence insisted that what Devidze was holding was not a stick, but a rolled up paper poster, and that he was defending himself during the arrests.

In June 2025, Tbilisi City Court sentenced Devidze to four years and six months in prison.

Mate Devidze’s grandmother during Wednesday’s protest. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Mate Devidze’s sister during Wednesday’s protest. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Despite the size of Wednesday’s march, police did not let the demonstrators walk on a bus lane along the pavement. In response, the protesters headed towards the smaller streets in Tbilisi’s Vera and Mtatsminda districts. Eventually, the march stopped on Polikarpe Kakabadze street to read out the names of imprisoned protesters, to sing the national anthem, and to wait for a smaller march heading to join them from Rustaveli.

At this point, dozens of police officers approached the march and began to push the protesters back onto the pavement.

During the initial scuffles, several demonstrators were detained. Even after people stood on the pavement, arrests continued, with police taking people off the pavement. In many cases, it appeared as if they were targeting specific people, though it is unclear on what basis.

The leader of the march, Luka Khizadze, was detained on Kakabadze Street. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Demonstrator Gia Jvarsheishvili was detained despite standing peacefully on the pavement. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Since 28 November 2024, when Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the halting of Georgia’s EU-integration process, demonstrators have used road-blocking, particularly of Tbilisi’s main Rustaveli Avenue, as a main tool of protest.

In response, the ruling Georgian Dream party has tightened regulations related to freedom of assembly, most recently by making blocking the road punishable up to 15 days in prison and in the case of repeated offences, up to one year in jail. While protesters continued to block the road despite the restrictions, eventually, on 6 November, a large police force prevented protesters from blocking Rustaveli. Since then, protesters have begun organising daily marches while police follow them attempting to stop them from blocking smaller roads.

After 344 days, Georgian police succeed at shutting down road-blocking as a form of protest
As the daily anti-government protests inch closer to their one-year anniversary, protesters are coming up with new ways to continue protesting.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia
Georgia’s EU U-turn
Georgia
OC Media
3564 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Former Popular Front Party member banned from leaving Azerbaijan

Kremlin weighs candidates to succeed Kadyrov amidst fresh rumours about his health

Brussels’ deadlock: EU diplomats on Georgia’s uncertain future

Armenia says normalisation with Turkey would help, not harm, peace efforts with Azerbaijan

A look back on Georgia’s 100-day theatre strike

Azerbaijan supplied Israel with 40% of its petrol during Gaza war, report finds

Former Georgian Interior Minister Okruashvili sentenced to 7 years over 2004 police killing

Chechen family forcibly sent to fight in Ukraine, NIYSO says

Show more
Our Newsletters

Brussels’ deadlock: EU diplomats on Georgia’s uncertain future

Tamar Shvelidze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 20 November 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org