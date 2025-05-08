Media logo
Georgia

Georgia reportedly revokes gun permits for Georgian fighters in Ukraine after Russian court order

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
Georgian volunteer fighter Rati Burduli. Photo from social media.
Georgian volunteer fighter Rati Burduli. Photo from social media.


Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power.

Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you.

Become a member

Rati Burduli, a Georgian volunteer soldier fighting against Russia in Ukraine, has shared a written order purporting to be from Georgia’s Interior Ministry stating that the country is revoking weapons possession permits for Georgians fighting in Ukraine. The order says that the revocation is in response to a conviction under Russia’s criminal code on the charges of being a mercenary.

The order, which Burduli posted on Instagram, does not specifically say who it is addressed to, if it pertains to Burduli specifically or all Georgian nationals who have been convicted under the same charges in Russia. Its veracity could not be independently verified.

Opposition-aligned media outlet Publika said it had contacted Georgia’s Interior Ministry for confirmation that the order is real, as well as more details, but said it has not received a response.

Burduli is a high-profile member of the Georgian Legion, and was awarded a medal of courage by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his service. He has also been repeatedly tried in absentia in Russia on various charges, including a conviction in March 2025 of committing terrorist attacks as part of the Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Burduli has denied that he took part in the offensive.

In April, Russia added Burduli to its list of terrorists.

Georgian volunteers figure among one of the largest groups of foreign soldiers in Ukraine fighting against Russia, particularly within the Georgian Legion, which has been active since the beginning of Russia’s aggression in 2014.

While there was unease from Tbilisi with the number of Georgians fighting in Ukraine from 2014, tensions increased after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 as more Georgians joined the conflict.

Since then, Georgian Dream officials have threatened that Georgians fighting in Ukraine could be stripped of their citizenship and accused the Georgian Legion of being implicated in an alleged plot to overthrow the government.

In the summer of 2024, a number of Georgian fighters who had returned from Ukraine were summoned by the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) as part of the alleged plot.

Putin urges Georgians to ‘preserve the good traditions of friendship’ ahead of Victory Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin specifically congratulated the people of Georgia and Moldova as opposed to those countries’ heads of state.
OC MediaXandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
Georgia
Georgian Legion
Russia
Ukraine
Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
99 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgian Dream passes legislation to simplify banning political parties

Georgia reportedly revokes gun permits for Georgian fighters in Ukraine after Russian court order

Authorities in Kabarda–Balkaria accuse Middle Eastern woman of extremism

UNICEF to reportedly shutter in Azerbaijan ‘in coming months’

Former Georgian Prime Minister Kvirikashvili calls for release of detained protesters

Review | Dead Souls’ Vacation — a tragicomic documentary about maternal love

UK sanctions Azerbaijani tanker and five nationals involved in Russian oil trading

Former high-level North Caucasian accused of running criminal syndicate

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 14 May 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org