Media logo
Georgia

Georgian courts acquit protester and sentence another to 4.5 years

Avatar
by Mikheil Gvadzabia
Tedo Abramov after his release. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media
Tedo Abramov after his release. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Tbilisi City Court has acquitted Tedo Abramov, a protester who was detained during the ongoing anti-government protests on drug charges. A second protester, Davit Khomeriki, was found guilty on separate charges and sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.

Both hearings took place on Friday, a few hours apart.

Abramov, 22, was detained on 7 December as he was leaving home to attend a demonstration. The prosecution claimed that during a search, MDMA was found in his pocket, leading to criminal charges that carry a sentence of 8–20 years, or life in prison. He insisted police planted the drugs on him, with his lawyers insisting the case relied solely on the testimony of the arresting officers.

According to RFE/RL, when delivering the verdict, Judge Tamar Mchedlishvili stated that police testimony ‘cannot be accepted unequivocally’.

Outside the court, Abramov was greeted with cheers from friends and supporters.

Khomeriki, 26, was accused of preparing a crime after police claimed that they found a Molotov cocktail in his bag on 2 December following his administrative detention at a protest.

He also denied the charges against him, stating that police officers who had subjected him to both psychological and physical abuse during his arrest had lied in court. His defence argued that there was no evidence against him other than police testimony.

Abramov is only the second person criminally detained during the ongoing protests to have been acquitted so far. On 6 August, Tbilisi City Court cleared Giorgi Akhobadze, who was also charged with a drug-related offense.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

The latest wave of protests in Georgia began on 28 November, when Georgian Dream announced the suspension of the country’s EU membership bid. The first phase of demonstrations saw heavy clashes and brutal police violence against protesters and journalists.

Hundreds of people have been detained, with criminal cases launched in over 50 instances. Several protesters have already been convicted and sentenced to years in prison. Their release — along with calls for new parliamentary elections — has become one of the demonstrators’ central demands.

Georgian court acquits protester Giorgi Akhobadze of drug charges
Doctor Giorgi Akhobadze said police planted drugs on him after he left a protest against the government.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia

Georgia
Georgian Dream
Georgia’s EU U-turn
Avatar
Mikheil Gvadzabia
211 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Related Articles

Levan Jangveladze. Photo: primecrime.ru
Georgia

Georgia arrests businessperson over high-profile Tbilisi murder of reported mafia member

Avatar
by Mikheil Gvadzabia

Georgian police have announced new detentions in connection with a murder that took place in central Tbilisi in March. The victim was reportedly a member of the so-called thieves-in-law, a term for the network of mafia in the post-Soviet world. Among those arrested is Georgian businessperson Giorgi Mikadze who, according to the investigation, ordered Levan Jangveladze’s killing over ‘various issues related to business activities’. Police said acted together with his brother, Davit Mikadze, who

Most Popular

News Stories

Residents of Ingushetia conduct ‘raid’ in Daghestan in search of ‘immoral’ women

Georgian courts acquit protester and sentence another to 4.5 years

Friday, 15 August 2025

Russia and Iran soften criticism of Trump Route

‘They want to believe their sons are heroes’ — the North Caucasus in the shadow of the Ukraine war

Officials in North Ossetia ordered to use Russian Max messaging app

Moscow warns Baku over reports Azerbaijan will lift arms embargo for Ukraine

Pashinyan claims the ‘Trump Route’ will bring ‘tangible benefits’ to Russia and Iran

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

OC Media breaks down the Aliyev–Pashinyan–Trump meeting in Washington

OC Media

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 15 August 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org