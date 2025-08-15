Georgian courts acquit protester and sentence another to 4.5 years

The Caucasus is changing — so are we. The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers. Join our community and help push back against the hardliners. Become a member

Tbilisi City Court has acquitted Tedo Abramov, a protester who was detained during the ongoing anti-government protests on drug charges. A second protester, Davit Khomeriki, was found guilty on separate charges and sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.

Both hearings took place on Friday, a few hours apart.

Abramov, 22, was detained on 7 December as he was leaving home to attend a demonstration. The prosecution claimed that during a search, MDMA was found in his pocket, leading to criminal charges that carry a sentence of 8–20 years, or life in prison. He insisted police planted the drugs on him, with his lawyers insisting the case relied solely on the testimony of the arresting officers.

According to RFE/RL, when delivering the verdict, Judge Tamar Mchedlishvili stated that police testimony ‘cannot be accepted unequivocally’.

Outside the court, Abramov was greeted with cheers from friends and supporters.

Khomeriki, 26, was accused of preparing a crime after police claimed that they found a Molotov cocktail in his bag on 2 December following his administrative detention at a protest.

He also denied the charges against him, stating that police officers who had subjected him to both psychological and physical abuse during his arrest had lied in court. His defence argued that there was no evidence against him other than police testimony.

Abramov is only the second person criminally detained during the ongoing protests to have been acquitted so far. On 6 August, Tbilisi City Court cleared Giorgi Akhobadze, who was also charged with a drug-related offense.

The latest wave of protests in Georgia began on 28 November, when Georgian Dream announced the suspension of the country’s EU membership bid. The first phase of demonstrations saw heavy clashes and brutal police violence against protesters and journalists.

Hundreds of people have been detained, with criminal cases launched in over 50 instances. Several protesters have already been convicted and sentenced to years in prison. Their release — along with calls for new parliamentary elections — has become one of the demonstrators’ central demands.