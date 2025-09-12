Media logo
Georgia

Georgian opposition figure Khabeishvili arrested for offering money to police to step aside

Avatar
by OC Media
Levan Khabeishvili. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Levan Khabeishvili. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) has arrested opposition politician Levan Khabeishvili, a leading member of the United National Movement party (UNM), on bribery charges after he publicly offered riot police $200,000 not to disperse protesters.

During the detention on Thursday, another UNM member, Murtaz Zodelava, was also arrested after police said he attempted to hide his phone and ‘assaulted’ an officer.

Khabeishvili has repeatedly called for a ‘peaceful revolution’ to coincide with the upcoming municipal elections on 4 October. As a part of these calls, he offered the sum in a public statement in July to any riot police officer who agreed to stand aside.

In addition, he also offered the same amount of money to other members of Georgia’s security apparatus if they were able to ‘expose the Ivanishvili regime and system’, referring to the billionaire founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

The SSG has charged Khabeishvili with ‘promising, offering, or granting money to an official’, which can carry a sentence of four to seven years in prison. Zodeleva was also charged with ‘resistance, threats, or violence against authorities’, which the SSG said can result in a prison sentence of two to five years in prison.

Khabeishvili is one of the most prominent figures in UNM’s current leadership. He is currently the chair of the UNM’s political council and previously served as the UNM’s chair from January 2023 to June 2024.

Khabeishvili cited deteriorating health as his reason for stepping down, following a severe beating during anti-government demonstrations in May of that year. At the time, UNM stated that Khabeishvili had been abducted and assaulted by the police.

In August 2025,  Lasha Tsanava, another detained member of the UNM, alleged that the SSG was blackmailing him in order to obtain compromising information about Khabeishvili. In response, the UNM demanded a probe into the matter.

Khabeishvili is the latest in a series of leading opposition figures to be arrested in Georgia on various charges.

Explainer | Who’s in prison and who remains free in Georgia’s opposition?
Six major opposition leaders have already been sentenced to months-long sentences. So who remains free?
OC MediaYousef Bardouka
Georgia
Georgian Dream
Georgia’s EU U-turn
United National Movement
Avatar
OC Media
3337 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

North Ossetian politician calls female drivers ‘silicone cows with sawdust in their heads’

Review | Temo Re — An artistic yet humorous commentary on Georgian society

Two Ukrainians arrested in Georgia for allegedly smuggling explosives from Turkey

Georgian opposition figure Khabeishvili arrested for offering money to police to step aside

Armenian President: ‘there is no question’ of the nationalisation of Electric Networks

Kadyrov reportedly fitted with catheter bag as health continues to deteriorate

Georgian Dream supporters filmed attacking protesters released without charge

US to provide $145 million to Armenia for Trump Route

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

The US dithers while Georgia’s democracy continues to collapse

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 12 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org