Georgia

Georgian opposition TV channel says it is being investigated over US donation

by Mikheil Gvadzabia
The logos of TV Kavkasia (left) and Georgia's Communications Commission (right).
A small Georgian opposition-leaning TV Kavkasia said it is under a state inquiry for receiving a donation from a private individual from the US. The process is based on a law that prohibits broadcasters from receiving funding from abroad.

In a 16 February letter from Georgia’s National Communications Commission (ComCom), later published on Facebook by the channel’s director, Nino Jangirashvili, it was mentioned that Kavkasia received a certain donation from an individual in the US in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The ComCom demanded the channel submit ‘detailed information on the services provided and the above-mentioned income, along with the relevant documents’.

Among the required documents were the letter specified in the contract, the invoice, and ‘other’ related documentation.

As the basis for the letter, the ComCom cited a 2025 legislative amendment adopted by the ruling Georgian Dream, which sharply restricted broadcasters from receiving funding from a ‘foreign power’. This is defined as a subject of a foreign state’s government, a non-citizen of Georgia, a legal entity not established under Georgian law, or an organisation established under the law of a foreign state.

Georgian Dream passes media and civil society restrictive laws with final hearing
The laws were unanimously passed by the ruling party in the absence of opposition in parliament
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia

‘I really don’t know who this generous person is. Their name is Georgian. They might even have dual citizenship. I don’t know where I should investigate’, Jangirashvili wrote on Facebook, expressing her uncertainty about how to respond to the letter:

‘What should I even reply to them? What kind of service did I provide to the donator? What invoice did I send? Or what did we spend it on? We probably paid the electricity bill or covered the salary [...] What else could we have done with this money?’.

In her view, the process is part of the state’s attempt to label Georgians living abroad as a ‘foreign power’, saying ‘transfers from emigrants will also be subjected to the regime’s repressions’.

OC Media contacted the ComCom for comment.

Jangirashvili emphasised that TV Kavkasia’s bank account is public, alongside its pledges for donations.

‘People who we don’t know at all are transferring us money and it touches my heart deeply’, she added.

Georgian comms regulator moves to block funding from TV Formula
It is the first time a public warning has been issued to Georgian media related to foreign funding.
OC MediaXandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
Georgia
Georgian Dream
Mikheil Gvadzabia
Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

