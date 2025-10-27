Media logo
Georgians mark anniversary of the 2024 disputed elections with march in central Tbilisi

by Mikheil Gvadzabia
Rally at the Parliament on 26 October marking the first anniversary of Georgia’s disputed parliamentary elections. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Rally at the Parliament on 26 October marking the first anniversary of Georgia's disputed parliamentary elections. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

On Sunday, thousands of anti-government demonstrators marched through central Tbilisi to mark the anniversary of the disputed 2024 parliamentary elections, through which the ruling Georgian Dream party retained power.

The march, titled ‘To the End, Until Victory’, set off from Republic Square in the evening and concluded at the parliament, the traditional site of anti-government demonstrations.

The event had been planned over two weeks by a number of opposition political groups and activists. Demonstrators carried Georgian flags as well as those of the country’s traditional partners, the EU and the US.

Anti-government demonstrators marching from Republic Square to the parliament. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

‘[One] year after Georgian Dream decided not only to take away our votes but also our freedom and future, and thought we would disperse, we are here to say that we have not gone anywhere’, said Levan Tsutskiridze, leader of the opposition Freedom Square party, during his speech at the rally.

He added that the struggle continues until the ‘people’s demands’ are met.

‘Let this government of bandits resign! Release the innocent people! Hold free elections!’ he said.

Former President Salome Zourabichvili also spoke at the rally, saying that over the past year Georgian Dream has failed to secure legitimacy. She praised the ‘extraordinary solidarity’ within anti-government circles and asserted that ‘the regime has already lost, its days are numbered’.

A banner reading ‘Let the Russian regime’ has been hung from a balcony of the National Democratic Party of Georgia alongside the anti-government march. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

‘Let our hearts hold on a little longer; soon there will be a real, final victory: new elections, a new society, a new political space that we need’, she added.

Tamar Chergoleishvili, leader of the opposition Federalists party, called for better-organised protests aimed at ‘suffocating the regime to the end’ and urged people to register on the Strengthen Resistance website, which opposition parties launched in July.

‘If we stand together — around values, not parties or personalities — we will certainly carry this through to the end’, she said.

According to the official results of the 26 October 2024 elections, the ruling Georgian Dream party won the majority and extended its 12 years-long rule by four more years.

However, amid reports of widespread irregularities, the legitimacy of the vote was called into question, and all major opposition groups declared a parliamentary boycott. All of them continue the boycott, except for former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s party For Georgia, which announced on 20 October its decision to participate in parliament.

Reversing decision, former Prime Minister Gakharia’s party ends boycott of Georgian Parliament
The For Georgia party, along with other opposition groups, declared a boycott of parliament following the disputed 2024 elections.
OC Media

The disputed elections were followed by street protests, which were further intensified on 28 November, one month after the vote, when the ruling party suspended Georgia’s EU membership bid ‘till 2028’.

Dozens of demonstrators were arrested during the ongoing protests, many of whom have already been sentenced. Their release is one of the main demands of the ongoing rallies.

The controversy over the elections, combined with restrictive laws adopted by Georgian Dream — targeting civil society, media, and the political opposition — as well as brutal police violence against anti-government demonstrators and increasingly confrontational rhetoric toward both domestic and international critics, has severely strained Georgia’s relations with its traditional partners.

Over the past year, numerous countries, including the US, UK, and EU member states, have suspended various forms of cooperation with the Georgian authorities, accompanied by individual sanctions imposed on officials of Georgian Dream.

Editorial | Georgia’s rigged election
Georgia’s parliamentary elections were neither free nor fair, and with overwhelming evidence that the vote was rigged, the elections, and the incoming government, cannot be considered legitimate. When Georgians went to the polls on 26 October to elect a new parliament, they did so in an environment of fear mongering and intimidation, and one with a myriad of new repressive laws in place. The ruling party centred its campaign on their claim that an opposition victory would mean war with Russi
OC Media
Georgia
Georgian Dream
Georgia’s EU U-turn
Mikheil Gvadzabia
303 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

The OSCE’s tone-deaf visit to Azerbaijan

Yousef Bardouka

