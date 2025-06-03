Georgia’s Deputy Interior Minister resigns days after departure of Interior Minister



Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power. Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you. Become a member

Ioseb Chelidze, Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, has resigned. The ministry’s press office confirmed the information to OC Media on Tuesday.

The office did not disclose the reasons for his resignation nor the identity of his replacement.

Chelidze’s resignation follows that of Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, who stepped down on 28 May. He was appointed as deputy minister in September 2019, shortly after Gomelauri took over the ministry.

Gomelauri, whose tenure has been marked by violent crackdowns on pro-European protests, stated that his resignation would give him the opportunity to spend more time with his family.

Both Gomelauri and Chelidze have been sanctioned by various countries over police violence against protesters — both were targeted by Lithuania and Estonia, while Gomelauri was additionally sanctioned by the US and the UK.

Shortly after Gomelauri’s resignation announcement, a government administration briefing was held, during which Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze introduced Gela Geladze as Gomelauri’s successor.

Geladze previously held various positions in the Interior Ministry and other government bodies, including during the United National Movement government (2003–2012), which Georgian Dream has frequently denounced as a ‘criminal regime’ and vowed to punish.