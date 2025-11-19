Ingushetia’s ex-head leads first Russian Defence Ministry delegation to Syria since al-Assad’s fall

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister and former Head of Ingushetia Yunus‑Bek Yevkurov has led a Russian military delegation in talks in Damascus with the Syrian transitional government’s Defence Minister. According to reports, this was the first visit by Russian Defence Ministry representatives to Syria since the country’s change of government at the end of 2024.

The Syrian Defence Ministry reported that the Russian and Syrian sides discussed military cooperation and the ‘strengthening of coordination mechanisms in the interests of both countries and in accordance with the aspirations of the two states’.

The pro‑Kremlin outlet Tsargrad described Yevkurov’s current activity in Syria as a ‘zugzwang’, noting that his mission was to strike a balance between Russian interests and the new Syrian leadership, as well as to maintain Russia’s military presence in the region.

‘Syria is a springboard for operations in Africa. It is also a strategic position in the region regarding relations with Israel, Iran, and the United States. These issues are now being addressed by Yevkurov’, the publication wrote.

Tsargrad noted that Moscow and Damascus are continuing negotiations over the maintenance of Russian military bases in Syria, including the Hmeimim airbase and the naval facility in Tartus.

The Syrian side, in turn, has set conditions for Russia’s presence. Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Kasra stated that Russia’s bases could remain, but only if this is ‘beneficial for Syria’.

The bases in Tartus and Hmeimim remain key for Russia. According to Interfax, under the new cooperation framework, the ‘functionality’ of these facilities may be adjusted to align with Syrian interests.

Yevkurov served as the head of Ingushetia from 2008 to June 2019, when he resigned amidst widespread protests. Public discontent emerged following Yevkurov’s signing of an agreement transferring part of Ingushetia’s territory to Chechnya, which led to mass protests and extensive criminal prosecution of activists by the authorities.

After his resignation, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Yevkurov as Deputy Defence Minister. In December 2024, he was promoted to the rank of Army General.

Yevkurov had previously been involved in Syrian affairs: in November 2023, at the Hmeimim airbase, he awarded the Suvorov Order to the Russian military contingent stationed in Syria.