Introducing NEXT Magnolia

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

NEXT, an international real estate developer operating across three continents and five countries — Georgia, the UAE, Spain, Kenya, and Zanzibar — has officially launched its new project, NEXT Magnolia, in Batumi.



Founded in 2018, NEXT Property has quickly established itself as one of Georgia’s most dynamic and forward-thinking developers, trusted by thousands of investors worldwide. With a growing portfolio that includes projects in Batumi, Tbilisi, Dubai, and Zanzibar, the company continues to expand its global footprint, creating spaces that unite design, innovation, and lifestyle.



NEXT Magnolia represents a new generation of residential development on the Black Sea coast. Its architecture and planning focus on light, openness, and connection to nature — creating a living environment that feels both inspiring and harmonious.



Residents will enjoy a wide range of premium amenities, including fitness and yoga zones, a co-working and business café, children’s areas, landscaped gardens, and 24/7 property management. Built around the philosophy of Create | Care | Connect, the project promotes a lifestyle that balances creativity, wellness, and community.



With NEXT Magnolia, the company strengthens its position as a leading player in Georgia’s real estate market and continues its mission to redefine modern living through thoughtful design and global standards.



Pre-sales for NEXT Magnolia are now open, marking another milestone in NEXT Property’s journey of international growth and innovation.