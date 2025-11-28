Media logo
Introducing NEXT Magnolia

by OC FORGE
NEXT Magnolia, 28.11.2025
NEXT Magnolia, 28.11.2025

NEXT, an international real estate developer operating across three continents and five countries — Georgia, the UAE, Spain, Kenya, and Zanzibar — has officially launched its new project, NEXT Magnolia, in Batumi.

Founded in 2018, NEXT Property has quickly established itself as one of Georgia’s most dynamic and forward-thinking developers, trusted by thousands of investors worldwide. With a growing portfolio that includes projects in Batumi, Tbilisi, Dubai, and Zanzibar, the company continues to expand its global footprint, creating spaces that unite design, innovation, and lifestyle.

NEXT Magnolia represents a new generation of residential development on the Black Sea coast. Its architecture and planning focus on light, openness, and connection to nature — creating a living environment that feels both inspiring and harmonious.

Residents will enjoy a wide range of premium amenities, including fitness and yoga zones, a co-working and business café, children’s areas, landscaped gardens, and 24/7 property management. Built around the philosophy of Create | Care | Connect, the project promotes a lifestyle that balances creativity, wellness, and community.

With NEXT Magnolia, the company strengthens its position as a leading player in Georgia’s real estate market and continues its mission to redefine modern living through thoughtful design and global standards.

Pre-sales for NEXT Magnolia are now open, marking another milestone in NEXT Property’s journey of international growth and innovation.

