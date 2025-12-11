Joe Wilson calls for probe into Georgian ambassador’s husband after OC Media investigation

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

US Representative Joe Wilson, an outspoken opponent of Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party, has called for the US Treasury to investigate reports that the husband of Georgia’s ambassador to the US is linked to a Russian law firm that assists clients in bypassing Western sanctions.

Wilson’s comments came in response to an OC Media investigation published on Wednesday revealing that Davit Kukhalashvili, the husband of Ambassador Tamar Taliashvili, was the founder and managing director of Moscow-based law firm DTK Partners.

The law firm ‘openly advertises expertise in unblocking frozen assets in Western jurisdictions’, the investigation found, with archived versions of the firm’s website showing ‘Kukhalashvili himself prepared submissions to EU and US authorities on behalf of clients including the SPB Bank and the National Settlement Depository (NSD) — the central securities depository of the Moscow Exchange, itself under EU and US sanctions’.

‘It is outrageous that the husband of the GD regime appointed ambassador to U.S. is reportedly helping Russia to evade U.S. sanctions meant to cripple Putin’s war machine’, Wilson said in a post on X on Thursday.

Wilson is the sponsor of the MEGOBARI Act, which calls for sanctions against members of Georgian Dream and their associates, as well as aid and other perks for Georgia if the country’s democratic backsliding is reversed. The bill was passed in the US House of Representatives in May 2025, but has since been stalled in the Senate, reportedly due to opposition from two of Wilson’s Republican colleagues, senators Markwayne Mullin and John Thune.

Georgian Dream officials have in turn lashed out at Wilson, accusing him of taking money from the former ruling United National Movement party (UNM).

Former Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili also commented on OC Media’s investigation, calling on the US Congress to look into the findings.

The Georgian Embassy in the US did not respond to OC Media’s requests for comment on the original investigation. When asked for comment on Thursday, Georgia’s Foreign Ministry did not respond.