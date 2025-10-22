Kadyrov boasts of new factory owned by his daughter

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, announced the imminent completion of a sewing factory that is part of the Firdaws fashion house, owned by his eldest daughter, Aishat Kadyrova.

The factory building is located in the Sheikh Mansur district of Grozny. According to Kadyrov’s post on 20 October on his Telegram channel, facade and interior finishing works are nearing completion. He said that equipment for cutting and sewing clothes would soon be installed in the main workshop.

Kadyrov noted that the complex also includes a warehouse and a dormitory for factory employees. The factory will produce clothing under the Firdaws brand.

Firdaws Fashion House was founded in 2009 by Medni Kadyrova, the Chechen head’s wife. In recent years, Aishat Kadyrova has managed the brand and presented its collections. Firdaws has repeatedly showcased its designs in fashion shows in Moscow and Grozny.

Firdaws positions itself as a premium brand producing women’s clothing in traditional and Islamic styles.

Aishat Kadyrova, 26, was appointed Deputy Culture Minister of Chechnya in 2020, promoted to Culture Minister in 2021, and remained in the role until autumn 2023, when she became Deputy Premier of Chechnya, overseeing the social sector. She holds the title of ‘Honoured Worker of Culture’ and has been awarded the Medal of the Order ‘For Merit to the Fatherland’ (2nd Class), the ‘Human Rights Defender’ medal, and the ‘For Merit to the Chechen Republic’ medal.

In February 2025, Aishat Kadyrova announced her resignation from the government to focus on developing Firdaws. According to the official statements, Aishat Kadyrova had become ‘tired’ of public service and returned to the family business founded by her mother.

After leaving her post, she said she planned to focus on developing the fashion industry, adding that government work was more suitable for ‘a strong man’ than for her.

In March, Aishat Kadyrova was named as the owner of the Chechen Mineral Waters plant, which holds assets worth more than ₽3 billion ($36 million). The plant previously belonged to the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, but in February 2022 — 10 days before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine — it was transferred to two individuals with alleged ties to the Kadyrov family.



