‘Letters to the citizens of Georgia’: the newspapers delivered by the mothers of the jailed

The mothers of Georgians arrested during the protests have been travelling across the country to share letters from their imprisoned children.

It all started on 31 May, when a handful of parents gathered outside the Avlabari Metro station in Tbilisi with posters of their loved ones, who are facing years behind bars after participating in Georgia’s ongoing anti-government protests.

Once assembled, they went down into the metro with a megaphone, speaking about their imprisoned relatives and the general state of democracy in Georgia.

Family members of imprisoned protesters gather in Tbilisi’s Guramishvili Metro on 31 May. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Nani Tsulaia comforts Marizi Kobakhidze as she gets emotional during their first trip into the metro on 31 May. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

‘My son is the regime’s prisoner’, reads the banner Nani holds as they go down the metro escalator on 31 May. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

The wife of imprisoned Jano Archaia holds a poster in a metro train on 31 May. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Since then, every weekend, and sometimes up to twice a week, a group of mothers gathers to go to a new location to distribute newspapers written from inside the prisons. As of publication, they’ve distributed over 50,000 copies across Georgia during their trips.

Nani Tsualaia delivers newspapers in the Tsalka bazaar 21 September. She is joined by Esma Gumberidze, an activist and advocate for the visually impaired. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Mothers deliver newspapers in the Dusheti Bazaar on 14 September. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

A fruit vendor reads the newspaper in the Kaspi market on 11 September. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Marina Terishvili with newspapers in the Kaspi market on 11 September. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

A vendor in Kutaisi reads the newspaper on 24 June. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

A mother distributing the paper in Tbilisi’s Eliava market on 26 July. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

One of the mothers, Nani Tsulaia, tells OC Media that the idea of doing something together came after she and other parents became disillusioned with the opposition, who she says did not have any ideas that could bring real results. Nani’s son, 21-year-old medical student Giorgi Mindadze, was sentenced to five years in jail in July for allegedly throwing a firework at police.

‘When we lost all hope, we, the parents, decided to unite, to hold hands and start going door to door, in the metro, in the streets — to create discomfort for everyone everywhere so that we can get our children released from prison’, she says.

Then came the idea to create a newspaper.

Marizi, Nargiz Davitadze, and Nani at a protest in Batumi on 1 August. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Nargiz, Marizi, and Nani fold newspapers to distribute at the bazaar in Batumi on 2 August. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Earlier in the year, 19-year-old activist Zviad Tsetskhladze released a newspaper from prison called Cell 101, named after the number of his prison cell. The newspaper included his letters, an anthem, inspirational quotes, and historical facts about Georgia. Shortly after, online news outlet Batumelebi restored its print version to publish letters from imprisoned protesters.

Finally, activist Teona Chalidze decided to take the initiative — she wrote to prisoners and asked them to send her letters, using crowdfunding to put the newspaper together and print the first circulation.

Teona Chalidze delivers newspapers in Telavi on 17 August. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Teona delivers newspapers in Telavi on 17 August. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Mothers attend a presentation of a new edition of the newspaper outside Rustaveli Metro on 11 July. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Marizi folds Cell 101 newspapers into other editions of their paper. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Later, a second edition was made, which also included letters from the prisoners’ families. The newspaper gained its name: ‘The voice of freedom from prison — letters of political prisoners to the citizens of Georgia’.

The newspapers receive some pushback

On 3 June in Tbilisi, several of the mothers, along with a handful of activists supporting them, prepared to go to Tbilisi’s northern Gldani district.

‘My beautiful one’, Nani told her friend Marizi Kobakhidze, as she tied the Georgian flag around her shoulders. Marizi’s son, Tornike Goshadze, was sentenced to two years in jail in September on charges of organising or taking part in actions that violate public order.

Caption: Marizi hands a newspaper to a vendor in Tbilisi’s northern Gldani district on 3 June. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Once the flag was in place and the newspapers collected, they began going into the crowd, distributing the papers. But not everyone met them warmly.

Footage of another of the mothers, Marina Terishvili, being ignored by passersby as she attempted to hand out newspapers outside Akhmeteli Theatre Metro Station quickly went viral on social media. Terishvili’s son, Giorgi Terishvili was recently sentenced to two years in jail; another of her children, Mamuka Terishvili, was gunned down by a sniper during a rally in 1992.

There have been cases since when someone tore up a newspaper in front of the mothers.

Everyone has different reactions to such negative attitudes. Marizi usually enters into a full argument to explain why her son being in prison is unjust and why Georgia is going in the wrong direction. Nani, however, blesses such people, wishing them a healthy good life before moving on with tears in her eyes.

Nani holds the pieces of a torn newspaper during her work in the Lilo bazaar on 29 June. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

The incident upset Nani particularly because the edition the man tore contained a photo of her son. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

When the mothers notice a person hesitating to take the paper or having a negative attitude, they take the newspaper away. ‘I don’t want [you] to use my son’s letter as toilet paper’, Nani often tells people. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

As Marizi says, if everyone was to meet them positively, they would not be in this situation today — their sons would not be in jail, and there would be no newspapers to distribute.

Even so, she says she still gets nervous when they go outside the cities to more remote areas, where Georgian Dream tends to see higher support.

‘I was so tense even when we went to Batumi’, she says. ‘But soon I realised I was wrong.’

‘We were overwhelmingly well received in [the town of] Mukhrani, for example; I didn’t expect it’, she adds.

Vepkhia Kasradze’s wife, Elene, hands out newspapers in the Mukhrani bazaar on 27 July. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

A mother hands out papers in the Gori Bazaar on 7 September. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

A vendor reads the newspaper in the Mukhrani bazaar. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Marizi, Nani, and Elene pose next to a car allegedly belonging to a family of Nino Galustashvili in Mukhrani. Galustashvili is the judge who sentenced most of the imprisoned protesters; among these was Nani’s son, who was sentenced to five years. The mothers left newspapers on the car windshield. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

In turn, Nani says that whenever she hands the newspaper to someone, she makes sure to look them in the eye.

‘In most cases, I can tell from those eyes what this person wants to tell us even before they speak. When I see that they are going to speak from the heart, I open my arms and hug them, you probably have noticed this’, she says.

Nani with a vendor who recognised her in the Mukhrani Bazaar. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Nani and Marizi chatting with a vendor in the Gori Bazaar. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

A tailor from Batumi Bazaar hugs Nargizi after recognising her. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Zviad Tsetskhladze’s father, Zurab Tsetskhaldze, handing out papers in a bazaar in Tsalka. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Nargiz Davitadze — whose son, 20-year-old Zviad Tsetskhladze, who was sentenced to 2.5 years in jail — says that in some of these encounters she sees how Georgian Dream’s propaganda works.

Nargiz in Kazreti on 31 March. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Marina in Gldani on 3 June. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Nargiz remembers being hurt after a person insulted her, including references to Georgian Dream propaganda, while she distributed newspapers in her hometown of Batumi.

‘Then a second person appeared and scolded the first one, but they didn’t care and said they wouldn’t even use the newspaper as a hand fan. But usually the majority of people still meet us warmly’, she says.

Over time, their trips have become about more than distributing newspapers.

In the Pankisi Valley, for example, the mothers visited the grave of Temirlan Machalikashvili, a 19-year-old who was shot dead by Georgian security forces in 2018. His father has been seeking a proper investigation ever since then, but in vain.

They also went to the memorial of Giorgi Antsukhelidze, who fought and was killed during the August 2008 War.

The mothers visit the grave of Temirlan Machalikashvili in Pankisi Valley on 17 August. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Giorgi Antsukhelidze’s memorial in Alvani. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

On August 21 they also visited the grave of Marina's son Mamuka Terishvili. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Nani comforts Marizi outside Tbilisi City Court on 3 September, when multiple verdicts were announced for different protesters. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

The mothers paying tribute to the father of Onise Tskhadadze, an imprisoned protester, on 28 June. Tskhadadze’s father died after he was already imprisoned. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

On different occasions, parents and family members have gathered outside prisons for the birthdays of their imprisoned children. Similarly, they were there for each other when verdicts were announced. Sometimes, the mothers would leave the hearings of their own children to attend the verdicts of others, as the hearings would overlap.

Nani outside Gldani prison to celebrate her son’s birthday on 6 July. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Nargiz, Zura, and Marizi went with her to gather near the prison. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Nani waves at her son, who waves back from his cell. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Marizi outside Gldani prison at a celebration of Irakli Miminoshvili’s birthday on 16 September. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

A new family

Not everyone is supportive, however. For Nargiz, the most hurtful thing was to discover that some of those who grew up around her children, who were close, turned out to ‘prefer’ Georgian Dream’s billionaire founder Bidzina Ivanishvili to her son.

‘They don’t even write anymore, they don’t ask how [her imprisoned son] is’, she says.

Yet, as Nani says, the fact their sons were arrested brought the parents together — they’ve spent almost every day with each other since the arrests.

‘We were complete strangers to each other, but we gathered and became one big family. We all have Rustaveli Avenue and the area outside parliament to stand together and care for each other, to share sorrows from the heart. When I am tired from work, I always try to come to Rustaveli for at least an hour, because I feel relieved, because I know people will care for me there, and will say warm things about my and others’ children. Then life becomes slightly easier’, Nani says. Marina Aptsiauri is the mother of Nika Katsia, who was one of the three protesters who was acquitted by the court of drug charges. Despite her son’s release, she has continued attending the distribution trips, telling OC Media during one of these trips that she will continue to support the other mothers and fight the authorities until the last imprisoned protester is released.

Marina Aptsiauri wears her then-imprisoned son Nika’s t-shirt while delivering newspapers in the Kutaisi Bazaar with Lasha, another of her sons, on 24 August. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Marina with Marizi and Nani in the Tbilisi Metro on 3 June. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

After her son was released, Marina stopped wearing the t-shirt, but continued to go with mothers to distribute newspapers. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

‘I will never lose these new friends, never, I know it’, Nani says. ‘I can’t think of what could undo this relationship we have. If I hold a wedding for my son, I would invite these parents before anyone else […] We went through so much together.’

Nani on her birthday on Rustaveli Avenue, the day her son was sentenced to five years in jail. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

‘I remember my birthday, when my son was sentenced to five years in jail — that same day, we came to the parliament. Everyone was there, hugging me, comforting me, I will never forget that. People were lining up to hug me. It was a very difficult day for me, Gio’s verdict day, but these people helped me through it’, she continues.

Exploring Georgia, one paper delivery at a time

Over the summer, together with activists and volunteers, the mothers have been to over 25 locations.

‘Gio called me the other day and told me, you poor thing, if I wouldn’t have been arrested, you would have never seen anything outside Rustavi’, Nani says.

Nargizi says she didn’t have the chance to go to the Kakheti Region very often before those trips.

Activists and parents pose at the top of Gori Castle after delivering newspapers on 7 September. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Zurab Tsetskhladze in the Zestaponi bazaar on 24 August. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

A mother hands out newspapers to a vendor in the Zestaponi bazaar. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Nani receives a call from her son on 26 June during their trip to Gurjaani. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

‘It turns out Kakheti is so pretty. I also want to visit the villages in the conflict zone’, she adds.

Nani stops her at this point, however, and tells her she doesn’t advise it, as she and Marizi went there during their trip in Samegrelo.

‘We wept so much. It is so difficult when you are a Georgian in your country, in Georgia, and there are these barbed wires installed in such a way that you don’t have the right to go beyond these wires, but beyond these wires there are those people whom you love so very much, it is very hard’, Nani says.

No matter where they go, however, they often get recognised, having become celebrities of a sort. This is usually the highlight of their day, when people remember them for their sons and for their fight for their children.

A vendor who recognised Marizi chats with her at a Kutaisi bus station on 24 August. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Marizi and Nani talk with another vendor who recognised them in the Tsalka market. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Dusheti town centre on 14 September. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Akhmeta market, 17 August. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

‘Everything we do, every step we take is with a goal for it to bring results tomorrow, to free our boys. Not my son or her son separately, but we will fight until everyone is free’, Nani says.

Marizi says everything she talks about, it is never about her son only but about everyone else.

‘We are proud of our sons. It is so hard when you wake up and he is not at home. You put your hand to your heart for it not to stop beating and then you get up knowing that you have to continue fighting’, Marizi says.

Nani says they don’t know what the future will bring, but they won’t stop.

Alvani, 17 August. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Gori castle, 7 September. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Nargizi, Nani, Marina, and Marizi outside Batumi City Court on 1 August. They gathered to support imprisoned journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli during her trial. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

‘I don’t know how much time it will take, but everyone will be released soon and the kindness will return to Georgia. We will have such a day one day. Then we once again will gather on Rustaveli, mothers with sons, to celebrate’.