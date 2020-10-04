fbpx
Live updates: Eighth day of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

4 October 2020
Live

11min ago
04/10/2020

Azerbaijan: Ganja under artillery fire

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for the eighth day.

[The news as it happened: Sunday and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday]

Read our latest stories: 

Opinion | To stand for peace, in spite of everything

Analysis | A dangerous turn in a 30-year conflict

What does the ECHR’s decision on Armenia v Azerbaijan mean?

War in Nagorno-Karabakh triggers mixed reactions among Georgian minorities

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

04 Oct 2020, 11:27

Azerbaijan: Ganja under artillery fire

Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry reports that Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, Ganja, has come under artillery fire. There is no news yet of any injuries or fatalities among the civilian population. 

Earlier,  the spokesperson of the government of Nagorno Karabakh Vahram Poghosyan said that ‘the Gyanja airport [was] blown up’

By Peter Liakhov

