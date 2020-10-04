Live updates: Eighth day of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for the eighth day.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Azerbaijan: Ganja under artillery fire

Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry reports that Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, Ganja, has come under artillery fire. There is no news yet of any injuries or fatalities among the civilian population.

Earlier, the spokesperson of the government of Nagorno Karabakh Vahram Poghosyan said that ‘the Gyanja airport [was] blown up’.