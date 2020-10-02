Live updates: ‘Drones shot down near Yerevan’

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for the sixth day.
The biggest developments from last night:
- Fighting continues along the line of contact.
- The Armenian Government claims to have shot down four Azerbaijani drones in the Kotayk and Gegharkunik provinces of Armenia, including close to the capital Yerevan.
- Armenia claims a civilian has been killed as the result of Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelling the province of Gegharkunik
- Armenia confirms 54 new deaths among soldiers. As of yet, Azerbaijan has not released the number of fatalities among members of its armed forces.
- Azerbaijan authorities claim that Armenian forces have shelled a number of villages in Azerbaijan this morning. They report ‘dead and injured’ among the civilian population.
