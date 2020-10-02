fbpx
Live updates: ‘Drones shot down near Yerevan’

2 October 2020
Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for the sixth day.

[The news as it happened: Sunday and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday]

The biggest developments from last night:

  • Fighting continues along the line of contact. 
  • The Armenian Government claims to have shot down four Azerbaijani drones in the Kotayk and Gegharkunik provinces of Armenia, including close to the capital Yerevan.
  • Armenia claims a civilian has been killed as the result of Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelling the province of Gegharkunik 
  • Armenia confirms 54 new deaths among soldiers. As of yet, Azerbaijan has not released the number of fatalities among members of its armed forces.
  • Azerbaijan authorities claim that Armenian forces have shelled a number of villages in Azerbaijan this morning. They report ‘dead and injured’ among the civilian population. 

By OC Media

