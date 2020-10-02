Live updates: ‘Drones shot down near Yerevan’

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for the sixth day.

The biggest developments from last night:

Fighting continues along the line of contact.

The Armenian Government claims to have shot down four Azerbaijani drones in the Kotayk and Gegharkunik provinces of Armenia, including close to the capital Yerevan.

Armenia claims a civilian has been killed as the result of Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelling the province of Gegharkunik

Armenia confirms 54 new deaths among soldiers. As of yet, Azerbaijan has not released the number of fatalities among members of its armed forces.

Azerbaijan authorities claim that Armenian forces have shelled a number of villages in Azerbaijan this morning. They report ‘dead and injured’ among the civilian population.

