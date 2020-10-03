fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Live updates: Fighting continues in Nagorno-Karabakh

3 October 2020
The link is copied
Support Us

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
51y ago
01/01/1970

President of Nagorno-Karabakh goes to frontline

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for the seventh day.

[The news as it happened: Sunday and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday]

Read our latest stories:

 

03 Oct 2020, 11:04

President of Nagorno-Karabakh goes to frontline

The President of Nagorno-Karabakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, has said he is going to the frontline with the special forces. He said he would be ‘more valuable on the front than on the sidelines’.

03 Oct 2020, 11:06

Both sides report heavy fighting overnight

The Armenian and Azerbaijani defence ministries reported fierce fighting overnight along the entire length of the line of contact.

In a statement on recent telephone conversation between Ilham Aliyev and Emanuel Macron, the office of Azerbaijan's President claimed that that as a result of 'successful counter-offensive', the Azerbaijan army had 'liberated part of occupied territories'.

Earlier, the Press Secretary of Armenian Defence Ministry Shushan Stepanyan reported about the 'tough and fierce fights in the northern and southern directions' of Nagorno-Karabakh where they said Azerbaijan had concentrated and 'launched their advance'.

By OC Media

Related Posts

Live updates: Fighting continues for sixth day in Nagorno-Karabakh
Live Updates
2020 nagorno-karabakh conflict

Live updates: Fighting continues for sixth day in Nagorno-Karabakh

Anti-war statement of the Azerbaijani leftist youth
peace

Anti-war statement of the Azerbaijani leftist youth

Live updates: Russian and Turkish foreign ministers call for end to fighting
Live Updates
2020 nagorno-karabakh conflict

Live updates: Russian and Turkish foreign ministers call for end to fighting

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us