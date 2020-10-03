Live updates: Fighting continues in Nagorno-Karabakh

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for the seventh day.

[The news as it happened: Sunday and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday]

Read our latest stories:

President of Nagorno-Karabakh goes to frontline

The President of Nagorno-Karabakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, has said he is going to the frontline with the special forces. He said he would be ‘more valuable on the front than on the sidelines’.

The #Armenia'n nation & Homeland are under threat. W/Special Forces I left for the frontline, & call upon the Armenians all over world to unite & defend our inalienable right to live in our own land- #Artsakh #Karabakh - w/o existential threat posed by #Azerbaijan. We will win! — Arayik Harutyunyan | Artsakh President (@Pres_Artsakh) October 3, 2020

Both sides report heavy fighting overnight

The Armenian and Azerbaijani defence ministries reported fierce fighting overnight along the entire length of the line of contact.

In a statement on recent telephone conversation between Ilham Aliyev and Emanuel Macron, the office of Azerbaijan's President claimed that that as a result of 'successful counter-offensive', the Azerbaijan army had 'liberated part of occupied territories'.

Earlier, the Press Secretary of Armenian Defence Ministry Shushan Stepanyan reported about the 'tough and fierce fights in the northern and southern directions' of Nagorno-Karabakh where they said Azerbaijan had concentrated and 'launched their advance'.