Media logo
Environment

Local fined after Armenia’s Shaki Waterfall dyed pink for gender reveal

Avatar
by OC Media
A gender reveal party in the Shaki Waterfall. Image via 1lurer.am.
A gender reveal party in the Shaki Waterfall. Image via 1lurer.am.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Armenia’s Environment Ministry has fined a resident of the southern Syunik Province after the region’s Shaki Waterfall was temporarily dyed pink during a gender reveal event.

The incident, which took place near the town of Sisian on Sunday, prompted an official investigation after photos and videos circulated on social media showing the 18-metre waterfall turned a bright pink.

The resident was found shortly after the footage of the incident was published, and was fined ֏80,000 ($200).

According to ministry spokesperson Ani Hakobyan, the act violated rules protecting the Shaki Waterfall as a specially protected natural monument.

A statement by the Environmental Protection and Mining Inspection Body of Armenia (EPMIB) noted that the resident had used a food-grade colouring substance to dye the waterfall.

‘Within the framework of the initiated administrative proceedings, water samples have been collected for laboratory testing. If any change in water quality is detected, the damage caused to the water resources will be calculated’, the agency added.

In a separate statement, the Environment Ministry urged citizens to ‘adhere to legislative requirements on the preservation of the environment and refrain from any actions that could harm the country’s natural heritage’.

Environment
Armenia
Crime
Avatar
OC Media
3452 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Local fined after Armenia’s Shaki Waterfall dyed pink for gender reveal

Wednesday, 8 October 2025

Detentions continue after 4 October protests as state vows to clamp down on daily demonstrations

Georgia’s Imedi TV cites far-right figures and pro-Russia media in 4 October coverage

Russian propagandists criticise Kadyrov for promoting proposal to feature Chechnya on new ruble banknote

Review | Tonratun — A dispatch from a communal Armenian bakery

Ex-Armenian President Kocharyan announces parliamentary elections bid

Armenian lorry drivers face deportations as Russia strengthens immigration laws

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Awaiting Georgia’s uncertain 4 October

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 08 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org