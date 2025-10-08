Local fined after Armenia’s Shaki Waterfall dyed pink for gender reveal

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Armenia’s Environment Ministry has fined a resident of the southern Syunik Province after the region’s Shaki Waterfall was temporarily dyed pink during a gender reveal event.

The incident, which took place near the town of Sisian on Sunday, prompted an official investigation after photos and videos circulated on social media showing the 18-metre waterfall turned a bright pink.

The resident was found shortly after the footage of the incident was published, and was fined ֏80,000 ($200).

According to ministry spokesperson Ani Hakobyan, the act violated rules protecting the Shaki Waterfall as a specially protected natural monument.

A statement by the Environmental Protection and Mining Inspection Body of Armenia (EPMIB) noted that the resident had used a food-grade colouring substance to dye the waterfall.

‘Within the framework of the initiated administrative proceedings, water samples have been collected for laboratory testing. If any change in water quality is detected, the damage caused to the water resources will be calculated’, the agency added.

In a separate statement, the Environment Ministry urged citizens to ‘adhere to legislative requirements on the preservation of the environment and refrain from any actions that could harm the country’s natural heritage’.