Man accused of running over police officers arrested in Daghestan’s Makhachkala

The Sovetsky District Court of Makhachkala has remanded a local resident suspected of using violence against law-enforcement officers to pre-trial detention until 25 October.

The joint press service of Daghestan’s courts reported the decision on Tuesday, which has not yet entered into force and may be appealed. No details regarding the identity of the detained resident were disclosed

According to the prosecution, on 25 August, the suspect, driving a Changan X5 Plus without number plates, attempted to evade a road patrol in Makhachkhala. During the pursuit, the car ran into an undetermined number of police officers, who suffered from contusions. The suspect fled the scene, after which he was placed on a wanted list and a criminal case was opened under the offence of traffic violations resulting in bodily harm.

A video of the incident was published by the Telegram channel Echo of Daghestan, receiving 56,000 views. Footage from a city camera clearly shows a dark car colliding with a stationary police vehicle at an intersection; officers immediately run to the offender’s car, which then reverses and, despite surrounding police vehicles, drives away from the scene, injuring the officers in the process.

While the suspect was detained on 6 September, authorities only announced the arrest on Tuesday. Details of the search were not disclosed. However, law enforcement agencies reported that during the arrest, the suspect struck one officer with an elbow to the head, causing the officer briefly to lose consciousness. Taking advantage of the situation, the detainee attempted to escape by jumping through the door of a moving service vehicle. The officer regained consciousness, seized the suspect by the legs, and both fell onto the carriageway.

Despite these events, officers managed to disarm and deliver the suspect to a police station. The investigation stated that the detainee continued efforts to free himself en route.

Following his detention, a criminal case was opened on the use of violence against a government authority, which carries a maximum penalty of up to ten years in prison.