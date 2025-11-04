Media logo
Kabarda–Balkaria

Nalchik court sentences officer to 3 years in prison for falsely acquiring state awards

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
The Russian medal 'For Merit to the Fatherland', Photo via Carousell Singapore.&nbsp;
The Nalchik Garrison Military Court has sentenced a Lieutenant Colonel, known only by his last name Nurgaleev, to three years in prison for fraudulently receiving state awards.

According to the court, Nurgaleev, through personnel officials, issued award sheets for the awarding of two state awards to him: the medals of the Order ‘For Merit to the Fatherland’ 2nd class with swords and ‘For Merit to the Fatherland’ 1st class with swords.

‘At the same time, false information was entered into the said sheets, submitted by Nurgaleev, about his alleged heroic deeds during combat operations in the zone of the special military operation’, the statement read, as cited by RIA Novosti. The ‘special military operation’ is the term used by Russia to refer to its full-scale war in Ukraine.

Nurgaleev was awarded the medals in March 2023 and April 2024, respectively, along with lump sum payments totaling over ₽400,000 ($4,900).

RIA Novosti reported that Nurgaleev admitted his guilt in court. In addition to his sentence, he was also stripped of the aforementioned awards.

According to the court, the verdict has not yet entered into legal force and can be appealed.

Two former police officers from North Ossetia convicted of torture killed in Ukraine
The two were both convicted of torturing and killing a man in police custody in 2015.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova
Kabarda–Balkaria
North Caucasus
Russia
Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
