North Ossetia tightens security over alleged threats of Ukrainian assassinations and drone attacks

Authorities in North Ossetia have imposed strict security measures in response to what they describe as ‘information about a planned assassination attempt on members of the Russian armed forces and their relatives’ by Ukrainian intelligence services in Vladikavkaz, according to a statement from the regional government.

All public events have been suspended, filming of military facilities has been banned, and checks on transit vehicles and private cars have been intensified, including personal searches of drivers. Residents of Vladikavkaz have been officially urged to avoid crowded areas due to ‘credible intelligence about the threat of drone attacks’.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also warned citizens of potential criminal liability for participating in unauthorised public gatherings. In an official statement, the ministry said that ‘law enforcement agencies will immediately suppress attempts to hold unauthorised public events as well as any provocative actions by participants’.

A local blogger from Vladikavkaz, Alik Pukhaev, reported that a local police officer came to his home and made him sign a warning about participating in unauthorised protests. The officer also asked whether the blogger had any information about planned rallies — a sign that local authorities are actively monitoring civic activity.

Due to the ongoing threat posed by drones, the region has also repeatedly restricted mobile internet and cellular networks. These measures are officially intended to prevent remote control of drones. North Ossetia is not the only region affected: nearly all parts of Russia have faced some level of internet disruption in recent months. The worst outages are being reported in the regions bordering Ukraine.

In April 2025, North Ossetia was the target of a major drone attack. According to officials, 15 drones were shot down in the Mozdok district. Debris from one of the drones reportedly landed on an uninhabited building. There were no casualties or serious damage. The attack was the most significant drone incident in the region to date.

The previous drone attack on North Ossetia occurred on 25 December 2024, resulting in the death of a civilian woman, 57-year-old Ida Chivaeva. A drone had struck a shopping centre where Chivaeva worked before opening hours, killing her.

Drone strikes against North Ossetia began in the summer of 2024.

In July 2024, North Ossetia was reportedly attacked twice by drones. According to North Ossetian Head Sergei Menyailo, during the first attack, ‘minor destruction and fires’ were recorded at the airfield. He later deleted his post about the damages on Telegram.

During the second attack, Menyailo claimed that ‘there were no casualties or damages’.

On 12 December 2024, Menyailo reported another drone attack on Mozdok district. He specified that the Mozdok district was attacked, but claimed there were no casualties or damages as a result of the incident.