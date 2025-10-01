North Ossetian National Guard officers arrested in bribery case

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

The Leninsky District Court of Vladikavkaz has remanded the Head of the National Guard in North Ossetia (Rosgvardiya), Police Major General Valery Golota, along with three other officials of the agency to two months in pretrial detention. They are accused of taking and giving bribes, according to the joint press service of the region’s courts.

According to investigators, Golota is suspected of three counts of receiving bribes totalling around ₽1.3 million ($16,000). The prosecution claims the money was handed over in exchange for personnel decisions and career advancement. The local pro-government media outlet Osnova.news, citing its correspondent in the courtroom, reported that Golota admitted his guilt in part and submitted a resignation letter from the Rosgvardiya.

Golota’s lawyer asked the court to take into account his client’s health condition, his status as a veteran of combat operations and a participant in the ‘special military operation’ (the Russian name for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine), as well as his state awards, including the Order of Courage and the medal For Distinction in the Protection of Public Order.

According to Osnova, Golota expressed remorse for the crime and said he was ready to enter into a pretrial agreement. He told the court that he had no intention of evading the investigation. He added that the dismissal of Rosgvardiya commanders is formalised by a presidential decree, a process which could take three to four months. For that period, he argued, he would be able to remain in his service apartment under house arrest.

The court, however, did not consider these arguments sufficient and ordered him to be placed in a pre-trial detention centre.

Also remanded into custody were Deputy Head of the Logistics Department Colonel Yury Dzgoev, OMON unit commander Yury Tsgoev, and the alleged intermediary in the transfer of bribes, Alan Tavasiev. According to the local pro-government media outlet Krylia.tv, Dzgoev invoked Article 51 of the Russian Constitution and refused to testify. Nevertheless, the court ruled that his involvement was confirmed by the testimony of his direct superior, Golota, as well as two other defendants and OMON officers, Kokaev and Tsabolov, whose full names were not disclosed.

They, along with OMON officer Cherchesov (whose full name was also not released), have also been accused of giving bribes and have been placed under house arrest. According to investigators, one of them allegedly handed over ₽500,000 ($6,000) in exchange for a transfer to the SOBR unit of the Rosgvardiya.

Golota took charge of the Rosgvardiya in North Ossetia in September 2021. Before that, he served in units of the Interior Ministry and the Internal Troops, and at various times took part in combat operations.

The detention of all four suspects will last until 28 November 2025.

The investigation is ongoing, and no official statements from the Rosgvardiya have yet been issued.



