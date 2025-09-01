Media logo
Georgia

Police detain 27-year-old man in western Georgia on charges of raping a 14-year-old

Avatar
by Mikheil Gvadzabia
Detention of a suspect in the rape of a minor. Screenshot from the Ministry of Internal Affairs video.
Detention of a suspect in the rape of a minor. Screenshot from the Ministry of Internal Affairs video.

The Georgian Interior Ministry stated that a 27-year-old man was detained in the western region of Guria on charges of raping a 14-year-old.

According to a statement released by the ministry on Sunday, the detainee, born in 1998, was under a suspended sentence for an unspecified offence at the time of the latest crime.

As the ministry noted, the preliminary investigation established that after allegedly raping the minor, the suspect fled the scene and was later detained.

If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years or life imprisonment.

There are no exact statistics on sexual violence against children in Georgia, which then-Deputy Prosecutor General, Natia Merebashvili, explained in a 2024 interview with RFE/RL by noting that ‘this category of crime is characterised by latency and difficulty of detection’.

According to data shared by the Prosecutor General’s Office with the same outlet, the accuracy of which is not guaranteed, the number of child victims of sexual offences from 2022–2023 was 260.

Around 30 detained after alleged group rape of 13-year-old girl in Azerbaijan
One of those detained was a local police officer — a second police officer reportedly fled the country.
OC MediaAytan Farhadova
Georgia
Rape and Sexual Assault
Sexual Abuse
child abuse
Avatar
Mikheil Gvadzabia
230 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

What is the value of a genocidal tyrant recognising the genocide of my people?

Arshaluys Barseghyan

