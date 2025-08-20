Media logo
Georgia

Russian border troops arrest Georgian citizen near South Ossetia

A section of the administrative boundary line between South Ossetia and Georgian Government controlled territory. Photo: Dominik Cagara/OC Media.
A Georgian citizen has been detained by Russian troops near the village of Kveshi, near the city of Gori, Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) reported on Tuesday.

The SSG noted that as soon as information had been received regarding the incident, they activated a ‘hotline’ with the participation of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia.

The co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions, talks to deal with the end results of the 2008 August War, and other international partners were also informed.

‘All existing mechanisms have been activated to secure the swift release of the unlawfully detained Georgian citizen’, the SSG said.

‘The responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, lies with the occupying power’, the statement concluded.

No details were provided as to the identities of those detained.

Detentions and other incidents involving Georgian citizens and Russian troops in or near South Ossetia are not an infrequent occurrence.

In April, South Ossetia’s security services, the KGB, reported that ‘15 violators of established legal regimes were detained at various sections of the state border of South Ossetia’.

‘For each violation of legal regimes, the border service of the State Security Committee conducted investigations, as a result of which ten people were subject to an administrative fine, one was expelled from the republic without penalties, two violators were given warnings, and administrative proceedings were terminated for two more’, the KGB stated.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Three Georgian citizens arrested by Russian border troops near South Ossetia
South Ossetia’s security services reported that 15 people were detained for similar violations in April.
Georgia
South Ossetia
Russia
