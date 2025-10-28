Three more Rosgvardia officers arrested in North Ossetia in bribery case

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Three officers of the North Ossetia branch of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) have been arrested on suspicion of giving and receiving bribes.

Reports of the arrests were first made by state news agency TASS on Monday, citing the joint press service of North Ossetia’s courts.

The Investigative Committee of Russia submitted a request to the Lenin District Court of Vladikavkaz to determine the pre-trial measures for an on-duty officer, an special forces operative, and an investigator of the rapid response special unit Nart. They are accused of giving a bribe under the relevant article of the Russian criminal code.

According to the court, the suspects were named only as H. I. Zaseev, T. V. Tsallagov, and G. S. Arunov. The court ordered them to be held in custody for one month and five days, until 28 November.

In total, 21 officers of the Rosgvardiya have now been detained in connection with the bribery case. Ten of them, including Valery Golota, head of the republican department of the Rosgvardiya, and his deputy Kazbek Gabuev, have been arrested by court order. Three other suspects are under house arrest. The preventive measures imposed on the remaining suspects do not involve deprivation of liberty.

On Tuesday, the local pro-government media outlet Osnova reported that the court will decide on pre-trial measures against three more defendants in the criminal case.

In September, the Lenin District Court of Vladikavkaz remanded the Head of the Roshvardiya in North Ossetia, Police Major General Valery Golota, along with three other officials of the agency to two months in pre-trial detention. They are accused of taking and giving bribes, according to the joint press service of the region’s courts.

According to investigators, Golota is suspected of three counts of receiving bribes totalling around ₽1.3 million ($16,000). The prosecution claims the money was handed over in exchange for personnel decisions and career advancement. Citing its correspondent in the courtroom, Osnova reported that Golota admitted his guilt in part and submitted a resignation letter from the Rosgvardiya.

The detention of all suspects will last until 28 November 2025.

The investigation is ongoing, and no official statements from the Rosgvardiya have yet been issued.