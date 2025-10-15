Two Russian National Guard officers killed in truck accident in Daghestan

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Two officers from Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardiya) were killed and several others injured in a serious road traffic accident involving a military truck in central Daghestan’s Uncukul district on Tuesday.

According to preliminary information, the driver lost control on a mountain hairpin turn causing the vehicle to leave the road and collide with a passenger car.

The republic’s Interior Ministry reported that two people were killed in the accident — the truck’s driver and passenger. At least eight others sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalised.

No information has been provided on the condition of the driver and passengers of the Lada Vesta, which was struck by the truck.

Three of the victims from the truck are in serious condition, according to the Mash Gor Telegram channel, which is linked to local security forces.

‘A total of eight people were hospitalised in Buynaksk. The two most seriously injured were transferred by air ambulance to specialised medical facilities’, the channel reported.

Another victim received outpatient care and was sent home. The Daghestani Health Ministry stated that all treatment is being carried out under the personal supervision of Health Minister Yaroslav Glazov.

According to the state news agency TASS, citing the press service of the Daghestani Health Ministry, ‘two Rosgvardiya officers are in a stable but serious condition’.

Information from several Telegram channels linked to security forces, as well as state Russian media, indicates that Rosgvardiya personnel were in the truck’s cargo area at the time of the accident.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on charges of violating traffic rules causing the death of two or more persons through negligence.

The Chair of the Russian Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin, requested a report on the circumstances of the Daghestan accident, the committee reported. A report on the progress of the investigation and the circumstances of the incident is also to be presented by the acting head of the investigative department for Daghestan, Aleksandr Suprun.

The Buynaksk–Gimry–Chirkata section of road where the accident occurred is known for its challenging terrain and numerous bends.



