​​Ukrainian anti-corruption official from Daghestan suspected of involvement in cannabis trade

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today Become a member

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and Prosecutor’s Office are investigating a Ukrainian anti-corruption official from Daghestan suspected of mediating the trade of industrial cannabis grown in Russia.

As a part of the investigation, the authorities are conducting searches at the central office and regional branches of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). This was reported by the Ukrainian service of RFE/RL, citing sources in law enforcement.

One of the key figures in the case is Ruslan Magamedrasulov — a coordinator of the bureau in Ukraine’s frontline regions and a native of Daghestan. According to investigators, the cannabis in question was cultivated in Daghestan, on farms connected to Magamedrasulov’s father’s agribusiness. The SBU claims that Magamedrasulov failed to inform Ukrainian authorities of his relative’s Russian citizenship when obtaining access to state secrets.

The searches are part of a large-scale operation aimed at ‘neutralising Russian influence’ within Ukrainian state institutions, according to the SBU. As part of the same operation, law enforcement agencies are also investigating other cases of possible cooperation between NABU staff and Russian intelligence services.

In recent months, Ukrainian authorities have upped the pressure on the country’s anti-corruption bodies, including NABU, a campaign critics have said will hurt Ukraine’s process of democratic reform. On Tuesday, Ukraine’s Parliament voted to significantly limit the independence of NABU and other similar bodies. Some have alleged that the probe into Magamedrasulov is connected to the wider crackdown.

RFE/RL noted that the SBU is additionally verifying reports about the alleged transfer of sensitive information to Russian security agencies via associates of exiled former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. According to the SBU, one of NABU’s detectives allegedly maintained contacts with Yanukovych’s circle and passed on confidential materials.

According to law enforcement sources, Magamedrasulov spent a significant amount of time in Kyiv, despite his official assignment as coordinator for the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Investigators are also examining other aspects of his background — including social media posts by his mother that authorities considered to be pro-Russian, as well as data regarding his foreign trips. Among the incidents under scrutiny is a reported holiday in the Canary Islands.

The investigation also includes Magamedrasulov’s alleged acquaintance with former MP from the now-banned Opposition Platform — For Life (OPZZh) party, Fyodor Khristenko, who, according to the SBU, is currently hiding in Russia and may be linked to the Russian intelligence services.

NABU has not publicly commented on the allegations. However, some employees have reportedly been temporarily suspended from their duties.

According to the SBU, more than 1,000 cases related to collaboration, espionage, and treason have been opened in Ukraine since the beginning of 2022.

The cultivation and trade of industrial cannabis in Russia is regulated by the state. Previously, there were no official confirmations of any connections between Russian producers and Ukrainian state institutions.

