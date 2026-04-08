US denies Georgian Dream claims of expected State Department visit

The US Embassy in Tbilisi has pushed back against repeated statements from the ruling Georgian Dream party that a delegation from the US State Department is expected to visit Georgia in April. The embassy told RFE/RL on Tuesday that ‘no visit is planned’, again pouring cold water on Georgian Dream’s long-awaited hopes for a reset with its longtime ally.

Earlier in April, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze and other Georgian Dream members claimed that a delegation would soon visit, although few specifics were offered. The officials also expressed hope the visit would herald an opportunity for a real reboot of relations.

Relations between Georgia and the US have sharply deteriorated amidst the Georgian authorities’ adoption of restrictive laws, the disputed 2024 parliamentary elections, and police violence against anti-government demonstrators.

Washington has sanctioned a number of Georgian officials, including Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chair of the ruling party. In November 2024, following Tbilisi’s decision to suspend the country’s EU membership bid, the US also halted its strategic partnership with Georgia. Openly stated hopes from Georgian Dream officials that relations could be restored under President Donald Trump have yet to pan out.

In February, Vice President JD Vance embarked on a historic visit to the South Caucasus, but skipped Georgia, prompting speculation that the itinerary was an intentional slight towards Tbilisi.

And although Secretary of State Marco Rubio finally spoke with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in March — the highest-level meeting in years — Trump also recently signed a continuation of earlier sanctions that included measures against Ivanishvili.

However, there have also been signs in the other direction in recent months, such as when Georgian First Lady Tamar Bagrationi visited Washington, allegedly at the personal invasion of her US counterpart Melania Trump.