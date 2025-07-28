Woman and three children injured in reported Ukrainian drone attack in Ingushetia

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



One woman and her three children were injured after a drone — believed to be Ukrainian — struck a residential building in an Ingush village.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning in the village of Nizhniye Achaluki.

The woman, born in 1997, and her three children were hospitalised but later transferred to outpatient care, according to the republic’s Health Ministry.

According to the official information published on the website of the ministry, the condition of the victims is described as ‘stable and satisfactory’.

According to eyewitnesses, the drone crash caused the flat’s windows to shatter, partially damaged its roof, and destroyed its interior partitions.

Nizhniye Achaluki is located about 20 kilometres from the major cities of Ingushetia — the capital Magas and Nazran — and about 40 kilometres from Vladikavkaz, the capital of North Ossetia.

The incident in Nizhniye Achaluki marks the first officially recorded drone crash on the territory of Ingushetia since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine. The day before, the airport in Magas was closed for the first time since the start of the war due to the threat of drone attacks.

That same night, air raid alerts and security measures related to the threat of drone attacks were introduced in neighbouring regions — in Chechnya, North Ossetia, Kabarda–Balkaria, and Daghestan. On the night from Friday to Saturday, the airport in Grozny was closed three times, and twice in North Ossetia. Additionally, internet and mobile connections were reportedly slow, according to the Head of North Ossetia, Sergei Menyailo.

The Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed that Russian air defences shot down a Ukrainian drone over Ingushetia. The ministry also reported that four other Ukrainian fixed-wing drones were downed over North Ossetia. The ministry stated that a total of 54 drones had been intercepted, most of which targeted the Bryansk region.

Two Russian civilians were killed in the drone attack, with two people from Kalmykia dying after a drone struck their car in Rostov. The victims, who were cousins, included Miroslav Nasankaev, a well-known surgeon from Elista.