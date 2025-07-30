Armenia says Georgia’s blocking of brandy transit ‘essentially resolved’

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today Become a member

Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan has claimed that Georgia allowed dozens of Armenian lorries carrying brandy to cross into Russia after being held at the border for nearly a month.

On Wednesday, Papoyan said on Facebook that the issue had finally been ‘resolved’, and that dozens of the lorries reporting issues crossing into Russia had been allowed through.

In his post, he said that a joint working group with Georgia had ‘essentially resolved’ the matter, citing the passage of 27 lorries loaded with brandy through Georgian customs.

He stressed that more than 96% of Armenian brandy products had ‘adequate quality and met all standards’.

‘I thank our brandy makers for their patience, understanding, and high quality products. Off to work’, he said.

Georgia’s hindrance of Armenian lorries loaded with brandy had been ongoing since late April, with dozens of lorries being denied passage through the Upper Lars checkpoint between Georgia and Russia.

Georgia’s Revenue Service claimed at the time that ‘customs control procedures are being carried out as usual. Vehicles are not being delayed’.

In mid-June, Armenia blocked the passage of its lorries to Georgia, citing congestion at Georgian checkpoints as the authorities in Tbilisi continued to hinder the passage of Armenian lorries.

At the same time, liquified petroleum gas (LPG) prices skyrocketed in Armenia in mid-July, as reports emerged of Georgian authorities barring lorries carrying LPG from Russia to Armenia from entering its borders.

While Georgia denied that the LPG lorries were being obstructed, lorry drivers claim that they are being pressed to pay bribes of up to $1,500 in order to be allowed entry.