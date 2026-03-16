Azerbaijan arrests another opposition Popular Front Party member

Azerbaijani authorities have detained the chair of the Popular Front Party’s (PFP) local branch in the Sabail district, Jeyhun Novruzov, on charges of petty hooliganism and disobeying the police.

The Sabail District Court sentenced Novruzov to 25 days of administrative detention on 13 March.

A PFP representative told OC Media that Novruzov, 43, suffers from a heart condition. They added that he was arrested while on his way to a hospital to treat a heart condition.

The party said he had two stents inserted into his heart in October 2025 and was feeling unwell during his court hearing on Friday.

Citing the party, RFE/RL reported that prior to his arrest, ‘Novruzov criticised traffic police officers on social media for illegally fining pedestrians and called for action against them’.

Previously, he was arrested in December 2024, for disobeying police orders and sentenced to 10 days in detention.

Novruzov has denied the accusations.

Azerbaijan has throughout the year arrested several members of the opposition party, including its chair, Ali Karimli, in November 2025 on charges of conspiring with disgraced former presidential aide Ramiz Mehdiyev to overthrow the government.