Media logo
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan arrests another opposition Popular Front Party member

by Aytan Farhadova
Jeyhun Novruzov. Photo via social media.
Jeyhun Novruzov. Photo via social media.

Azerbaijani authorities have detained the chair of the Popular Front Party’s (PFP) local branch in the Sabail district, Jeyhun Novruzov, on charges of petty hooliganism and disobeying the police.

The Sabail District Court sentenced Novruzov to 25 days of administrative detention on 13 March.

A PFP representative told OC Media that Novruzov, 43, suffers from a heart condition. They added that he was arrested while on his way to a hospital to treat a heart condition.

The party said he had two stents inserted into his heart in October 2025 and was feeling unwell during his court hearing on Friday.

Citing the party, RFE/RL reported that prior to his arrest, ‘Novruzov criticised traffic police officers on social media for illegally fining pedestrians and called for action against them’.

Previously, he was arrested in December 2024, for disobeying police orders and sentenced to 10 days in detention.

Novruzov has denied the accusations.

Azerbaijan has throughout the year arrested several members of the opposition party, including its chair, Ali Karimli, in November 2025 on charges of conspiring with disgraced former presidential aide Ramiz Mehdiyev to overthrow the government.

Azerbaijan reveals new details in Mehdiyev coup plot
The Azerbaijani State Security Service has released recordings of new figures it claims have conspired with Mehdiyev, alleging foreign interference.
OC MediaAytan Farhadova
Description of image
Description of image
Azerbaijan
Human Rights
Azerbaijani Popular Front Party
Ali Karimli
Aytan Farhadova
325 articles0 Followers

An experienced journalist, Aytan has worked with Azerbaijani, regional, and international media. Formerly with Meydan TV, she now lives in Georgia, where she focuses on investigative journalism, covering topics such as government accountability and domestic violence.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Azerbaijan arrests another opposition Popular Front Party member

Ex-president Ter-Petrosyan accuses government of cutting his power and water for political reasons

GYLA ‘temporarily suspends’ free legal aid, citing Georgian Dream laws

Azerbaijan sentences French national to 10 years in prison on spying charges

Google Translate logs expose Russian plot against relatives of Chechen opposition leader Zakaev

Is Armenia’s ‘strategic brand’ of democracy at risk?

Georgia sentences former Deputy Economy Minister to 10 years on corruption charges

Monday, 16 March 2026

Show more
Our Newsletters

The Iran war is raising hopes — and fears — among Azerbaijanis

Aytan Farhadova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 16 March 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org